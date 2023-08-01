Credit: Peacock

Jackée Harry has been in the television business for four decades, starting with NBC soap Another World back in 1983. From sudsers to comedies like 227, she’s worked with and befriended a ton of folks from virtually every corner of entertainment. And over the years, she’s also sadly lost a number of friends along the way.

So it’s no surprise that when the world lost Pee-wee Herman’s Paul Reuben, at the age of 70 earlier this week, Harry would mourn the loss of a friend, a fellow comedian and a gentle soul she got to work with on a 1987 episode of 227.

“Today’s secret word is love,” Harry tweeted along with a photo of the two of them on NBC’s hit comedy. “And I loved Pee-wee – or simply P, as I called him. We lost one of the kindest souls today. I’m devastated, yet so grateful for 30+ years of friendship.”

The secret word, of course, was the word viewers were given at the beginning of every episode of Pee-wee’s Playhouse and were told to scream every time they heard it. “Love” couldn’t be more perfect.

While folks joined Harry in mourning the loss of Reubens, there was also near-universal love for the season 2 episode of 227 in which he appeared during the height of Pee-wee’s fame when everyone was watching Pee-wee’s Playhouse and learning to give their inner child its due.

You can check out the entire episode below to see Pee-wee mix it up with Harry’s Sandra, Marla Gibbs back before she was Days of Our Lives‘ Big Mama and one inept toy store robber who ended up in way over his head!

Bringing Pee-wee and 227 together was truly one of the most unexpected and brilliant half hours television has ever seen. Our thoughts are with Harry and all those who knew and loved Reubens and the unforgettable Pee-wee Herman.

