Judgement is coming for Days of Our Lives’ Brady and Kristen — and they may not like what it reveals. We mean “judgement” literally, of course, as the two parents are heading before a judge to split custody of Rachel, now that Brady’s acquiesced to Kristen’s demands. Not that he had much choice after Rachel ratted him out for pulling a gun on her mom. (And not that we’re blaming the kid. Seeing daddy threaten to kill mommy has got to be scary.)

But what seems to be a cut-and-dry agreement between parents that has to be legally recognized is about to turn into anything but.

“Kristen’s hoping for split custody,” Haiduk shares in the most recent Soap Opera Digest, “but she’s nervous. She’s scared that what happened last time could happen again, when she thought she was going to get custody and it all fell apart.”

But now that Brady’s pulled a gun on her, sharing custody seems a lot more likely — at least until the judge does something surprising and questions Brady’s fitness as a parent. It wasn’t just the gun incident. There was also that faux kidnapping with Eric. And if we’re being honest, the judge may have a point. Brady’s been raising Rachel essentially on his own for much of her life and while Kristen’s influence can’t be denied, he’s not blameless when it comes to her less-than well behaved behavior.

But as much as Kristen wants being a mom to Rachel to become “her full-time job,” it’s not cut-and-dry when it comes to feeling like Brady’s getting what he deserves. “There’s a part of her that feels that,” Haiduk admits, “but at the same time, there’s also a part of her that’s like, ‘This is not exactly how I want it to go.’

But that’s assuming that the judge is going to give Kristen full custody. She was turned down for even splitting time with Rachel before. Why would she suddenly be a practical choice? Because Brady’s not? She’s done far worse in her time.

So what if the judge, instead, decides that neither of them are fit? What happens to Rachel, then? Would she go to John and Marlena? Belle? Surely not one of the DiMeras. Maybe if Nicole and EJ were happy and stable, she’d convince him to take on his niece, but they’re about to run into quite a few bumps themselves thanks to Sloan.

Maybe that doesn’t really matter, though, so much as neither parent gaining custody… and having no one to turn to but each other! Together, they could find a path forward to get Rachel back and make their dysfunctional little family work. After all, Haiduk tells SOD, “Deep down, Kristen would love to have time together as a family.”

But what if the opposite happens and the two feed off each other’s worst impulses as they skulk over how they lost Rachel? We know Kristen’s pushed Brady there a few times already. And she, herself, never has a problem jumping to her worst.

Take away the best part of their lives and set them adrift together, what then? We’ll just have to wait and see. Maybe, in the end, the judge will decide to just give everyone what they want. But we doubt that. And that may ultimately make things so much worse.

