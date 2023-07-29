Days of Our Lives Preview: The Jig Is Up for Sloan — Plus, Eve Returns to a Blast From the Past
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 31 – August 4, it’s a week of marriage proposals and halted weddings. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
As Sloan and Eric revealed the happy news that they were expecting a baby, Nicole couldn’t help but feel something was off with Sloan’s pregnancy. Sloan’s worst nightmares began to come true when she discovered EJ and Nicole were having genetic tests done on their baby as a precaution. She headed to intercept the test results and indeed learned that EJ was not a genetic match for the child, meaning Eric was the baby daddy!
As Nicole asks the hospital desk what happened to her test results, which have gone missing, Sloan is shown handling them and realizes there is only one thing she can do. She’s cornered by Melinda, who has put the pieces together and asks Sloan point blank if Eric is really the father of Nicole’s baby.
Later, Eric and Nicole run into one another and Eric says, “Sloan got your test results?”
Meanwhile, wedding bells are ringing, or perhaps not, as both Gabi and Dimitri stopped their weddings last week having something to announce. But as the shows apparently go on, and Gwen is about to say, “I do!” to Dimitri, Leo stops the wedding and says he can’t let her marry this man. Will he finally out Dimitri as his lover on the side?
Across Salem, another wedding could be in the works as Xander makes a shocking marriage proposal to Chloe.
And in Bayview, Eve is stunned to be reunited with her high school boyfriend, make that bully, Harris. Back in the eighties, Harris pushed Eve to the brink of suicide when he revealed to everyone she was a former high school dropout hooker. In the present, Harris apologizes for being a total jerk back then. Eve replies, “Guess I always had a knack for revenge!”
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out what surprises Tripp, and who has a favor to ask of Xander.
Before you go, check out the photo gallery below of the many dysfunctional soap families.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube