As controversy continues to swirl around Days of Our Lives‘ co-executive producer Albert Alarr following a months-long investigation into alleged abusive behavior, the soap is going on a temporary hiatus. According to our sister site Deadline, while the show, which was dark this week, originally was slated to resume production on Monday, July 31, it will now remain shut down until at least the following Monday.

As originally reported by Deadline, the long-simmering issue of Alarr’s behavior bubbled to the surface when a round of layoffs at the show led to complaints which kicked off the 9-week investigation by the show’s distributor, Sony Pictures Television. What reportedly began as an exploration of issues related to women being disproportionally impacted by staffing cuts as well as pay inequity eventually spiraled into accusations from multiple sources about Alarr’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Televition, which distributes Days of Our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the production company told Deadline regarding the initial complaints and their reaction. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

As to what those measures were, the company did not say, citing a “confidential employee matter.” Deadline did report, however, that Alarr was given a written warning and required to undergo training sessions.

In the days since the news broke, however, there has been a public outcry for Alarr’s dismissal, with a petition calling for his ouster already having collected just under a thousand signatures.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) said of a recent return to the show she’d called home for years, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

Her former on-screen love interest, Peter Reckell — who has played Bo on and off for decades — addressed the subject on Twitter. “We have learned disturbing news about the environment” at the show, he tweeted. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, its legacy and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

Elsewhere, longtime castmember Arianne Zucker spoke directly to viewers regarding the backstage situation. “In light of the recent information,” she tweeted, “trust in knowing that your love and messages mean everything. Also, know that we are all supporting each other. Cast and crew! It takes a village. Just hang tight… “

Deadline reports that Alarr’s presence on the set has been reduced in recent weeks, although why is not entirely clear as the writer’s strike has impacted various aspects of production.

Although no reason has been given for the hiatus being extended, it is largely assumed it is so the higher-ups at the show and its production company can determine the best path forward in light of recent events.