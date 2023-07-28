Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

Sloan’s worst nightmare is about to come true on Days of Our Lives when EJ’s DNA results come in — and Eric is the father of Nicole’s baby, after all! And when you’re in as deep as Sloan at this point, it doesn’t take much to turn your nightmare into everyone else’s.

She knew this was a possibility of course, which is why she faked Eric’s DNA test. It wasn’t guaranteed, but the risk was, apparently, too high for Sloan to bear. And, as Jessica Serfaty tells Soap Opera Digest in their latest issue, once Sloan learns that EJ isn’t Nicole’s babydaddy, the truth sends her spiraling.

Before this, even when it came to avenging her parents, Sloan worked solely within the boundaries of the law. She may have tried bending them to her will a bit, but that’s just because as a darn good lawyer, she knew exactly how far she could push.

At this point, though, Serfaty declared, “Sloan’s already dug her grave.” The only way out for her is through. “Sloan has one goal in mind, which is keeping her family together.” No matter “what other crimes she’ll have to commit. What is she going to have to do to survive the deep-rooted lie that she created?”

For one thing, she’ll have to change the results to show that EJ is the father of Nicole’s baby. Then she’s going to have to pretend she got them by accident. It’s not a terrible stretch, seeing as how she and Nicole are both pregnant and both getting checked out through the hospital, but it is a definite red flag for anyone who stops and thinks for a moment.

But that could be just the start. How far will Sloan really go now that she’s pushed past the confines of the law?

“Mind control” isn’t off the table, Serfaty notes. Not the DiMera, Dr. Rolf kind, of course, but once Eric questions why she’s got Nicole’s results, Sloan does the only thing she can think of and makes him feel like garbage for not trusting her. “It’s manipulative, but then again, desperate people do desperate things.”

But how long can Sloan keep up this deception and how many more horrible things is she going to have to do before it comes out? That remains to be seen. We know her family isn’t exactly a bastion of virtue, from her dad’s preying on Chanel, to her mom attacking the college student and Colin’s attempts to just flat-out murder everyone who wronged him.

Could Sloan eventually turn dangerous too? Maybe. As she told Melinda, the new family she’s trying to build is all she has at this point. Even the best of folks can go to dangerous extremes when they’re at risk of losing it all.

And then there’s the risk. Sloan may end up in the fight of her life once EJ learns the truth. He’s sure to lash out at Nicole and Eric, but Sloan’s the one who gave him hope only to have it ripped away. And when you’re in the DiMera crosshairs, breaking the law is the least of your worries.

