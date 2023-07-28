1 / 20 <p>There’s a reason this man’s been mayor of Salem for the past 15 years! This perennial good guy started out as a cop back in the ‘80s before rising in the ranks to commissioner and then mayor. Abe’s loved more than his share of women over the years, but the only two to truly capture his heart were first wife Lexie and second, Paulina — at least so far! </p>

2 / 20 <p>Abe may wield the political power in Salem, but make no mistake, his wife runs the show in the family! A self-made woman, Paulina’s built up quite the business empire — and almost became governor! Her upbeat nature belies her tragic past, and though she’s often got a tenuous grasp of the turth, she and Abe couldn’t be more in love! </p>

3 / 20 <p>Abe’s first wife and the mother of his son, Lexie was the rare offspring of Stefano DiMera to escape her dad’s evil. (Granted, she didn’t know he was her pop until well into adulthood, but those DiMera genes have a strong pull!) The two were married for a stunning 23 years — a long time under any circumstances, but in Salem, that’s an eternity! They still may have been together to this day if a brain tumor hadn’t taken her.</p>

4 / 20 <p>Paulina’s sister arrived in Salem back in the ‘80s, surprising her college roommate and bestie Marlena for her wedding. It didn’t take long to hit things off with Abe, get a job as a singer in town and… run off out of the blue with the shady guy she’d been trying to hide from. Not much came of their fling other than being a good cover to raise Lani as their fake daughter!</p>

5 / 20 <p>Crime fighting is in the Carver family blood — even when you’re a medical student! Abe’s brother came to town moonlighting as “The Pacifier,” a vigilante who caught criminals and left his namesake as a calling card because… criminals are big babies? Who knows. He and Lexie got a bit flirty, but then he disappeared after Stefano sent him back to medical school to woo her from Abe.</p>

6 / 20 <p>The Carver crime fighting streak continued with Abe’s nephew — the son of his brother, Theo, who died in Abe’s arms — an undercover ISA agent investigating a DiMera smuggling ring. In the end, he was just too sexy for the spy agency, and they kicked him out. (OK, they kicked him out for breaking his cover to save Chelsea… because she couldn’t resist how sexy he was.) Last we saw, he was working as a security guard at Salem U, which legend says he still <span style="text-decoration: line-through">haunts</span> works to this day!</p>

7 / 20 <p>Nicole and Taylor’s long-suffering mom Fay endured years of abuse at husband Paul’s hands. Ultimately she was driven into Abe’s arms and though they never made it official, their affair did give them a son. Killed at the hands of Faux Rafe a little while back, Fay is gone, but not forgotten — especially since she’s popped up as a ghost to haunt Nicole since then!</p>

8 / 20 <p>Nicole’s big brother came to town to visit, and quickly fell under Sami’s sway. He blamed Abe for his dad turning abusive because of the affair he’d had with mom Fay, but it turns out <em>Abe</em> was his dad, so all was well! All that trying to ruin Abe’s life was water under the bridge. As was his affair with Lexie… But can you blame her?? Luckily, he finally made peace with everyone and skipped town after wising up to Sami’s tricks. </p>

9 / 20 <p>Cop, wife, mother, doting daughter. Well, ex-cop after killing her abusive dad! This plucky police officer came to town with the secret that she was Abe’s daughter with Tamara Price. Until Aunt Paulina revealed the secret that she was her daughter with the psychotic TR Coates. Oops! At the end of the day, her bond with Abe was so strong he legally adopted her and all was well with the world once more. </p>

10 / 20 <p>Abe and Lexie’s only kid was diagnosed with autism when he was just five, but that hasn’t slowed him down in the slightest. Now grown, Theo skipped town after getting mixed up with Claire, Ciara and Ben. These days, he only stops by whenever there’s a family crisis. Which is pretty darn often.</p>

11 / 20 <p>Paulina’s youngest has a keen business sense, just like her mom and built Sweet Bits from the ground up. Her love life, though, has been less than a success. There was her predatorial professor, her flash-in-the-pan marriage to Xander, her demonically sabotaged marriage to Johnny, Allie not just leaving her and the business, but the entire continent, and Talia’s faux attraction during that Colin mess. In other words, this woman is overdue for a win!</p>

12 / 20 <p>This family <em>really </em>loves cops. Both Lexie and Abe were on the force, and so too are Lani and her husband! Well, they were, until she went to jail and he went back to the FBI. The son of Valerie Grant (who Abe also had a relationship with!) and David Banning, Eli’s devoted to his wife. That’s why he followed her across the country during her incarceration, intent on keeping the family together(ish), no matter what!</p>

13 / 20 <p>The newest (and cutest!) additions to the family, Lani and Eli’s twins are named after both sides of the family. Jules is short for Julie, a name she shares with Eli’s grandmother, Julie Williams, while Carver is, of course, Abe’s last name.</p>

14 / 20 <p>Paulina and Tamara’s mom or, as her family calls her, Big Mama is fiercely protective of her kids and grandkids. Whenever she pops into town, you can bet they’re going to get an earful along with her loving support. Hey, as far as in-laws go, she’s a far sight better than Stefano! Speaking of whom…</p>

15 / 20 <p>Like or not, for decades, Abe was Stefano’s son-in-law. And trust us when we say they didn’t like it! Luckily, half the time Stefano was “dead,” so the family strife didn’t get too bad, no matter how much Abe vowed to take down his father-in-law. Finding out that Lexie’s terminal tumor was likely the result of fumes from the DiMera underground tunnels didn’t help the relationship, but Stefano was shot shortly after anyway, so it all worked out in the end! Except for, you know, Lexie dying. </p>

16 / 20 <p>We kind of hate including him here, but Terrell/Ray/TR/whatever he wants to call himself is Lani’s dad and Paulina’s first husband. Or rather, was. Lani took him out after he popped back into her and Paulina’s life and tried going after her mom once again. It cost her her badge and freedom, but we guarantee no one’s mourning! </p>

17 / 20 <p>Eli’s mom had a bit of a fling with Abe back in the day, but luckily Eli was <em>not </em>his son! That would’ve made things awkward with Lani… at least at first. Their love never quite matched that of her and David Banning, and when Abe let her know he wasn’t interested in marriage, she left Salem for decades. </p>

18 / 20 <p>Eli’s dad wasn’t really in the family picture all that much. He and Valerie split before she skipped town and he hadn’t been seen since 1983. But his sudden death <em>did </em>bring Eli to town to confront his mom over David being his dad and set in motion Eli’s eventual marriage to Lani! </p>

19 / 20 <p>Eli’s grandmother on his dad’s side, Julie adores her grandson and great-grandbabies. Whenever he heads back to Salem, Eli makes sure to visit his grandmother and share news of Jules and Carver — when he’s not bringing them back to say hi themselves!</p>