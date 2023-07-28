Bedlam at Days of Our Lives: Stars Speak Out About the Explosive Report of Toxic Behavior On the Set
Earlier this week, our sister site Deadline reported that Days of Our Lives co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr had been investigated for allegations of workplace misconduct that included everything from misogyny to bullying to groping actresses. The article stated that although he admitted he’d done some of things he’s accused of, he was being allowed to continue on at the soap, which in 2022 moved from NBC to streaming platform Peacock.
Now, cast members have begun to speak out publicly about goings-on at the show. Arianne Zucker, who has played Nicole since 1998, spoke directly to fans, tweeting that “in light of the recent information, trust in knowing that your love and messages mean everything. Also know that we are all supporting each other. Cast and crew! It takes a village. Just hang tight… ”
Peter Reckell, who first rode into Salem as Bo in 1983, was understandably upset. “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives,” he tweeted. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy and the audience who love it so much.
“With quick resolution,” he added, “I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”
Per Deadline, thus far, that resolution has amounted to Alarr being issued a warning and asked to undergo training.
Lisa Rinna, who reprised her role of Billie on Beyond Salem in 2021, marveled in a since-deleted Insta-story, “Well, this took a long time. Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.”
Atop a photo of Alarr, she added, “Karma is a bitch.”
