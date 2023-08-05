Credit: Vivien Killilea/via Getty Images

Longtime Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Albert Alarr has been let go following an extensive investigation, a revealing Deadline report, and petitions created by both cast members and fans of the soap.

In an email sent to cast and crew on Friday evening and obtained by our sister site Deadline, executive producer Ken Corday at long last addressed the situation and how it would be addressed moving forward. The short missive read, in its entirety, as follows: “Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role. Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.”

Corday added that production would resume on Monday, August 7th, as planned, followed by an already-scheduled hiatus during the week of August 14th.

As reported by Deadline in recent days, the long-simmering issue bubbled to the surface when a round of layoffs at the show led to complaints which kicked off a 9-week investigation. What reportedly began as an exploration of issues related to women being disproportionally impacted by the cuts as well as pay inequity eventually spiraled into accusations from multiple sources about Alarr’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Televition, which distributes Days of Our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the production company told Deadline regarding the initial complaints and their reaction. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

As to what those measures were, the company did not say, citing a “confidential employee matter.” Before long, however, public outcry began to build and a petition calling for Alarr’s ouster was circulated.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) said of a recent return to the show she’d called home for years, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

Her former on-screen love interest, Peter Reckell — who has played Bo on and off for decades — addressed the subject on Twitter. “We have learned disturbing news about the environment” at the show, he tweeted. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, its legacy and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

In the week following the news, several stars spoke out regarding the situation, most notably Arianne Zucker (Nicole). In a social media post directed to fans, she asked that they “trust in knowing that your love and messages mean everything. Also know that we are all supporting each other. Cast and crew! It takes a village. Just hang tight… “

In a later post, she added that “doing the right thing can never be wrong, especially when it is for the good of the many.”

Drucker has been a producer with Days since 1990.