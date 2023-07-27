Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

It’s finally here, the Days of Our Lives moment we’ve all been waiting for. After what seems like an eternity in Nurse Whitley’s increasingly erratic clutches, a semi-amnesiac Abe has been rescued and brought home. And today, he’s coming to much to the delight of his family — his real family!

Who could’ve seen how long this would last back when Colin bonked Abe over the head back in May? We went from one psycho to another… which kind of seems to be the Carver/Price family M.O. these days. Before Whitley, there was Colin and, to a lesser degree, Talia terrorizing the family. They took over after Sloan’s comparatively tepid revenge schemes fell through.

And remember what happened last summer? Abe was, once again, hospitalized after TR attacked him and left him for dead, intent on using and killing Paulina off for her money. Luckily, Lani put TR down, but that cost us her and her entire family’s presence when she was sent to prison. Then there was the fall before that where Abe was again hospitalized after getting shot in Jake DiMera’s crossfire.

All of that is to say, maybe that’s enough? For what seems like years, the Carvers and the Prices’ stories have felt like they were dominated by death, danger and villains hellbent on revenge — at least the ones who are capable of rational thought! It’s been exciting, but how about letting this poor family breathe a bit? Now that the Petersen business is past, TR’s in the ground and Whitley’s about to be carted off to an asylum, it’s the perfect time to start giving this family stories that don’t involve constant mortal danger.

And the good news is, we’re at the perfect place for it. With the introduction of a smarmy, power hungry new acting mayor, Abe’s return can set off a struggle over who leads Salem. And by struggle, we mean purely political! We don’t need Clint Rawlings going homicidal, but he can certainly have his own agenda.

Then there’s Paulina. Enough dredging up horrors from her past. DiMera Enterprises is in a constant state of struggle as the family vies for control and Titan’s about to have a power vacuum once Victor passes away. Paulina’s got a business empire of her own, so why not have her step into the fray and start taking on Salem’s two corporate power centers. Take on EJ, Stefan, Kristen, Maggie, Alex — all of them!

As for Chanel, how about letting her just be happy for once without Satan or psychotic revenge schemes screwing things up? She and Johnny never got their fair shake, and now’s the perfect time to let them give it another go. And if Paulina decides she ends up wanting to try for a piece of the DiMera company pie, putting Chanel in the middle between her beau and her mom’s ambitions would be great story fodder.

And Lani and Eli? She’s been a model prisoner enough that she was given the semi-freedom to attend her dad’s funeral. Then she tracked down the missing mayor and put her life at risk to save him, maybe it’s time to give her an early release and let her family come back home.

The pieces are all there to give this family a reset and move them away from a constant state of trauma and life-and-death dangers. And it can make for darn good story while we’re at it. What do you think? Are there stories you’d like to see the show tackle for them? Sound off below!

