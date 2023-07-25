Credit: NBC Universal Inc.

It would appear that Days of Our Lives’ biggest drama hasn’t been playing out on screen. According to a report by our sister site Deadline, co-executive producer Albert Alarr has been investigated for misconduct by Sony Pictures Television, which distributes the soap. Following the two-month probe, “Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment,” reads a statement from the production company.

What those actions are has not been disclosed. However, Deadline cites its sources as saying that Alarr was issued a written warning and asked to undergo training. He retains both his position as co-EP and director.

The Allegations

Per the report, the investigation was triggered by a complaint related to a recent round of layoffs. A female employee alleged that not only were women being paid less than men at Days of Our Lives, but the cuts disproportionately affected women, particularly among the cast. (At the time of the layoffs, five actresses were said to be let go or demoted to recurring-player status, and another two departed in part due to their experiences on the show. One male actor was also pink-slipped.)

Alarr is said to have made a habit of bullying and humiliating people. One Days of Our Lives staffer quoted by Deadline likened the environment that he fostered at the studio to that of a frat house, where sexualized remarks about women were treated as the norm. “It’s kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert’s mouth is inappropriate,” said another Days of Our Lives veteran.

“After awhile, you stop cringing,” said the first, “and just get used to it.”

Another source indicated that Allar “has a habit of belittling people, especially people he wants to put down.”

More Allegations

Alarr, Deadline’s report says, gives directing notes “in the most vulgar, crass” manner. In the past, he was also said to incorporate into his directing the inapropriate touching of actresses. Several years ago, Alarr is said to have forcefully grabbed and kissed an actress at an event after the show had won an award. And the list goes on.

Another alleged incident took place when an actress was filming a love scene directed by Alarr. According to the report, he became irritated by a prop-related delay, suggesting to the actress in question that she pick up the pace, make the scene hot and, according to an eyewitness, “try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant.”

During the investigation, Alarr admitted to at least some of the allegations, Deadline reports, adding that those who spoke up feel disappointed and angered by the outcome of the investigation. Sony TV declined comment to Deadline, and Alarr did not respond to the site’s request for comment. You can read Corday Productions’ full statement here: “Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”