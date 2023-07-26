Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Sometimes, you have to stand up for what you believe in and take a stand, no matter what folks say about you. That’s what Days of Our Lives‘ Linsey Godfrey has been doing. Sarah’s portrayer put down the pregnancy pad and picked up a sign to join her fellow SAG-AFTRA actors on the picket lines as they strike.

While soap opera actors are SAG-AFTRA members, they have to keep working through the strike as they operate under Netcode (as you know here). Godfrey earlier shared an explanation of the code on Instagram and wrote, “I absolutely stand in solidarity with SAG/AFTRA and the WGA. I know my costars share this sentiment and stand in solidarity with me, however, we do have to fulfill our contractual obligations. It doesn’t make us any less of actors or mean that we don’t agree with or don’t want all the regulations and protections that the strikes of both unions are trying achieve.”

So it was no surprise, of course, to see Godfrey out on the picket lines in a follow-up post with former Bold & Beautiful co-star Kim Matula (who played Hope to Godfrey’s Carolyn) and beau Scott Grimes. “Picketing with my favorite people,” she wrote with the Instagram photo of the three actors. “We stand with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.” You can check out the post here.

It seems fairly uncontroversial to be out picketing in support of her fellow actors, but some folks took issue with it.

“Wait a minute,” one follower replied. “Don’t you make millions off the people that actually watch you? We can strike too ya know!”

While those who have been following both the strike and the cost-cutting state of daytime these days know that millions is nowhere near the mark, apparently not everyone is aware of the truth. But Godfrey wasted no time in thoroughly educating her critic — while also remaining respectful! That, in and of itself, is a feat.

“Ma’am,” she began, “one percent of actors make millions of dollars. People who have worked their entire lives in this industry can’t even afford health insurance. We have to make 26K in a year to qualify for it.” She then went on to give a “very loose breakdown” of life as an actor, from the scant number of auditions they can get, to how few of those lead to actual bookings.

It takes “three to eight auditions in a year to even hope to qualify for health insurance. Now do me a favor and go and ask any actor you love how often they have gone a year or two without work. Multiple times for me, that’s for sure. Oh and the only way most of us can even get health insurance is through what we get through the unions. (Most of us have preexisting conditions.)”

This is definitely something that Godfrey knows a great deal about, especially since she’s not on contract on Days of Our Lives but has been coming and going periodically as Sarah deals with Xander’s drama and her pregnancy.

More: Fan fave is back in Salem!

She then laid out how the CEOs, producers and companies they work for do make millions, “So you striking would actually affect them not us, so please go ahead and cancel your subscriptions and don’t watch anything. Look, I’m in the interest of educating so if you took the time to read about the reasons behind both of these unions striking, perhaps you’d be more sympathetic and kind. You would learn that most actors live paycheck to paycheck. A lot of actors on the shows you currently watch have a second job because their job doesn’t pay enough.”

And for her part, Godfrey’s critic was quick to apologize — again a rarity when it comes to online interactions!

“Honestly I’m really surprised at this,” she admitted. “I didn’t do my homework on this subject and do apologize. Most of my friends that watch all the soaps and tv shows are now on Medicare and SSI. Fixed incomes are a reality in our lives. Maybe I saw the gorgeous outfits and lifestyles, I carry that to your real life. Sorry for my assumptions. Love watching you and go get ‘em girl!”

At that point Godfrey chimed back in to say how much she appreciated the response and made clear that the lifestyles and clothes definitely don’t carry over to real life. She is not living the Kiriakis high life! But ultimately, she also agreed that there’s a lot that needs to be done to help out retirees as well, and the whole interaction ended up being a learning point for all of us.

More: Carson Boatman shares an anniversary message

“Thank you again for listening openly,” the actor concluded. “It’s a huge misconception because the celebrities you see in magazines only represent a teeny tiny fraction of the industry. Most of us are just working class people trying to make ends meet the same as our viewers.”

Heck, that’s all we’re all trying to do. So good for Godfrey for taking the time to explain and hopefully building a few bridges in the process!

Whether Xander and Sarah ever make it down the aisle again is up for debate, but you can preview two other weddings here!