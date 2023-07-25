Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sometimes, you just get lucky in love. That’s not always the case on Days of Our Lives, of course, especially if your last name is DiMera. Johnny’s already learned that at a young age. His marriage to Chanel barely made it out of the door before it collapsed and after months of making up her mind, Wendy finally decided that Johnny just wasn’t worth it.

Maybe that would’ve changed if Johnny had taken a tip from his portrayer, who just celebrated two years with wife Julana Dizon. (Who just appeared on a recent episode of Bold & Beautiful!) The secret, it seems, is piggy backs.

“Free piggy backs for life,” Carson Boatman wrote with a stunningly romantic video of the happy couple on their wedding day. “Love you more than words can convey. Happy second anniversary.”

And judging by what Dizon shared, they’ve worked in spades.

The model shared her own Instagram post of her and the hubby cutting the cake on their wedding day. Well, cutting might be a little generous to what Boatman was doing, but luckily, he had some encouragement to help him out!

“Fun fact,” the happy bride wrote, “our wedding cake was Funfetti …and it was Carson’s first time cutting one.”

That certainly explains it — and the hapless look on his face as he tried slicing a piece off for his bride! But hey, he powered through and got it done! It just makes their memories all the sweeter.

“Celebrating two years of marriage today and wow did it fly by,” Dizon continued. “I still have *pinch me* moments sometimes just thinking about the fact that I get to spend every single day with this man. Carson Boatman, you mean the world to me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on the beautiful milestone. We’re sure it’s a welcome break of good news in between fighting the good fight out on the picket lines. And here’s to many more anniversaries to come!

