Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Watch out, Salem, because Days of Our Lives is at it again! As we just learned from this week’s previews, Stefan and Gabi are going to be sharing their wedding day with Gwen and Dimitri — whether they like it or not! And while double weddings are always a huge source of entertainment, in Salem, they don’t tend to end well!

Both Gwen and Gabi’s last weddings ended in disaster. Gabi ended up trapped in a marriage with a man she hated, while Gwen’s relationship collapsed before she even got to the “I do’s.”

Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Remember the last one with Xander and Gwen, and Craig and Leo? Remember how many couples actually got married? Zero. So we can’t help but wondering if this double DiMera wedding will end the same! And even if the couples do make it down the aisle, what chance do they truly have?

We all know that Gwen’s about to be making a huge mistake by jumping into marriage with Dimitri. He’s just using her for the money and while Gwen’s absolutely certain he only has eyes for her, Leo could tell her otherwise. But will he before her wedding’s over?

Right now, both Leo and Dimitri seem to think they can have their cake and eat it too, but overload on too much sweet stuff and you’re just left with a stomach ache. In Leo’s case, that ache might just be the guilt he feels over not just telling his bestie the truth about her husband-to-be’s motivations, but also the fact that he’s sleeping with him behind her back!

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

And while guilt usually isn’t a problem for Leo, he does have a soft spot for his “Gwennie.” Plus, Kristen also knows what’s going on, and while she seems to be content to keep her mouth shut for her own gain just like Leo, she, too, has a soft spot for Gwen. But let’s say they both keep their mouths shut and the wedding happens.

There’s only so long secrets stay buried in Salem, and it’s only a matter of time before Gwen finds out the truth. Dimitri doesn’t have a prayer of keeping this together nearly long enough to get his money. Heck, he’d be lucky to keep it together by Labor Day! The only question is over what Gwen will do. Collapse into tears, file for divorce and kick everyone she trusted out of her life? Or decide to play along… so long as she gets a cut of the von Leuschner fortune too!

Then there’s Gabi. This time around, everything seems to be rainbows and roses for “Stabi,” but we’ve got Camila Banus’ departure hanging over our head. We know Gabi will be skipping out of Salem by the fall and that’s going to inevitably leave Stefan in the lurch. But what if something happens to them before they can even make it down the aisle?

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Heck, Dimitri and Gwen alone might be enough for them to call it off and reclaim their own day. Or things could go so spectacularly wrong with the DiMera upstart’s half of the wedding, “Stabi” could call it.

If Gabi never even makes it to remarrying Stefan, then her leaving town for some reason makes a whole lot more sense. She’d be hurt and anchorless, having lost both Stefan and Li within the span of a year. And if they do marry? There’s no way it can end well with only one half of the couple staying in Salem.

So good luck to both couples! Because whether their relationships end in tears before or after the weddings, there’s only one way out for them!

For a sneak peek at the double wedding, check out our photo gallery below!