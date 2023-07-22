1 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Sami Brady could probably learn a few lessons in love from the Emmy winning actor who’s played her off and on since 1993. Because in real-life, she’s been married since July 8, 2000 to California State Trooper Sanov. The couple has two children, son Benjamin and daughter Megan.</p>

2 / 95 <p>The soap vet who’s played <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Eric since its first episode married his missus in 1980 (only a year after she played Cassiopeia on the original <em>Battlestar Galactica</em>). They have three children, including actress Molly McCook (<em>Last Man Standing</em>).</p>

3 / 95 <p>Carly’s effervescent portrayer is madly in love with the man who played Port Charles’ now-deceased baddie Peter. The two first met when they both worked on <em>Guiding Light</em> playing Cassie and Sam, respectively, but it wasn’t until years later when they reconnected at the Daytime Emmys that a romance began. The couple currently lives together, and Wright has two children from her former marriage to John Wright.</p>

4 / 95 <p>Get ready, because Billy’s portrayer is about to gush about the beauty who became his bride in 2015 and has since gifted him with two children. “She’s just an amazing person and doesn’t have a selfish bone in her body,” the <em>Young & Restless </em>star told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-jason-thompson-interview-3/" target="_blank">Soap Opera Digest</a>. </p> <p> </p>

5 / 95 <p>The man who brings law and order to <em>Days of Our Lives </em>as Rafe has been married to Jenna Hudlett since 2000 — and there’s a good chance you may have caught the happy couple on E!’s short-lived reality series, <em>Dirty Soap</em>. They’ve got two sons, Dillon and Jensen. </p>

6 / 95 <p>Bill’s portrayer tied the knot with his realtor sweetheart in France in 2012. (In fact, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/606461/bold-beautiful-don-diamont-dog-ezey-update-cute-photo/" target="_blank">their dog Ezey is named after the town</a> in which they said “I do.”) In a case of art imitating life, Ambuehl joined her husband on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> as a conspicuously pretty real-estate agent. </p>

7 / 95 <p>1992 was a big year for the <em>General Hospital</em> actress who took a break from Anna after seven years and married British-American artist Russell Young. In the three decades since, the couple has had three children together and Anna’s jumped to <em>All My Children</em>, <em>General Hospital: Night Shift</em> and back, gaining (and losing) a twin sister along the way!</p>

8 / 95 <p>While mixing business and pleasure rarely works out for the residents of Genoa City, the same definitely can’t be said for Nikki’s portrayer and her hubby. Although now supervising producer at <em>Bold & Beautiful, </em>he was serving as executive producer at <em>Young & Restless </em>when first they met. </p>

9 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man Martsolf (Brady) and Lisa Kouchak have been married since 2003 and have twin sons who are — believe it or not — 17 years old! </p>

10 / 95 <p>Since the soap-hopping Emmy winner wed her beau in 2011, they’ve added to their family one son, Zane, who for a while was both her real- and reel-life son after he was brought on <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>to play Katie and Bill’s son, Will!</p>

11 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>former Eve and <em>General Hospital’s </em>onetime Dr. Bensch met on <em>One Life to Live</em>, where they played lovers Blair Cramer and Max Holden. They have been married since 1996. The couple share a son (also James) and Mrs. D is stepmother to Dreama, her husband’s daughter with his ex-wife, <em>Hee Haw</em> performer Misty Rowe.</p>

12 / 95 <p>The <em>General Hospital </em>MVP met husband Scott DeFreitas on the <em>As the World Turns</em> set. Before she scored an Emmy as Ava, the actress played Carly to DeFreitas’ Andy in Oakdale. They were married in 2000. West is a dedicated mother to five.</p>

13 / 95 <p>During her run on <em>Young & Restless, </em>Morgan played both the ill-fated Hilary Curtis Hamilton and the twin sister who never got to know her, Amanda Sinclair. In real life, the beauty has been married to her guy since since 2012. They have two children together.</p>

14 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> late Daniel only had a brief fling with Nicole before his death, but in real life, their portrayers have been dating for several years now and live together. They became engaged in 2021, and have bringing fans along for the ride and sharing their wedding-planning adventures on their social media accounts. Zucker was previously married to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> co-star Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex) from 2002-14, and they share a daughter, while Christian has a son from his previous marriage to Deborah Quinn.</p>

15 / 95 <p>Brooke’s <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>portrayer and her handsome partner love traveling together, and they’re both so athletic that there’s a 50/50 chance you’re getting fitter just by reading this caption.</p>

16 / 95 <p>Married since 2002, Drew’s <em>General Hospital </em>portrayer and his lovely wife have two children, a son and a daughter. When the couple met, the future Mrs. Mathison was anything but starstruck, the <em>All My Children</em> alum <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcnTkvpL_Sx/" target="_blank">Instagrammed in 2022</a>. “She had no idea who I was… She only watched <em>General Hospital</em>” — keeping an especially close eye on Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco)! </p>

17 / 95 <p>Mariah’s portrayer — who also played <em>Young & Restless’</em> ill-fated Cassie — and her voice-actor beau marked their first anniversary back in March of 2021. In January 2022, he popped the question and she said, “Yes!” The happy duo showed off the ring when they attended the Daytime Emmys together.</p>

18 / 95 <p>These Days<em> of Our Lives</em> legends are a couple both on and off screen. Doug and Julie have been married since 1976, but the actors can top that: In real life, they tied the knot in 1974. Yet they are not soaps’ longest-married real-life couple. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/soap-stars-longest-real-life-marriages-photos/" target="_blank">To find out who is, click here</a>.)</p>

19 / 95 <p>The soap-star couple, who met working on his old series<em> Blue Mountain State</em>, tied the knot in 2016. And though they’ve both appeared on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> as Wyatt and Eva (a Forrester publicist), she is better known as <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Mackenzie. They’ve got two daughters.</p>

20 / 95 <p>Lucy may struggle to make relationships work, but her <em>General Hospital</em> portrayer has no such problem! Herring and Northrop (who played Rex on <em>Port Charles</em> and both Roman and Alex on <em>Days of our Lives</em>) met in an acting class in 1980. Herring, legend has it, knew within a week that he was The One. They married in 1981 in an outdoor wedding and own a working cattle ranch with their two children.</p>

21 / 95 <p>The entire world got to watch as Daniel’s <em>Young & Restless </em>portrayer surprised his longtime love by popping the question on <em>The Talk</em> in March 2023. The pair has two twin boys, Oliver and Arlo, together.</p>

22 / 95 <p>Before he was cast on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2017, the actor who plays the hunky Tripp met his future wife and fellow actor while while working on the Disney Channel’s <em>Liv and Maddie. </em>Seven years later, the two married in 2022. </p>

23 / 95 <p>In a beautiful case of life imitating art, in real-life, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Ridge is married to Haskell, best known for her role of Marty Saybrooke (opposite his Patrick Thornhart) on <em>One Life to Live</em>. Except at home, where she’s probably better known as Mom to their two daughters.</p>

24 / 95 <p><em>General Hospital </em>mobster Sonny is quite the ladies’ man, but Benard has been a one-woman guy since he married his wife in 1990. They have three children together and adopted Smith’s sister when she was 15 after their mother passed away. </p>

25 / 95 <p>As you can see, wherever these two go, a fun time is all but guaranteed to follow. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Belle Black said “I do” to her restaurateur beau back in 2007. Half a dozen years, baby food was added to the menu when daughter Charley made her debut.</p>

26 / 95 <p>“Honestly, I couldn’t do what I do without his support,” Cricket’s longtime <em>Young & Restless </em>portrayer told us of the spouse to whom she’s been wed since 1997. The pair have two children who, as she puts it, “are probably old enough that they don’t need me hovering over them. But they still let me, anyways.” </p> <p> </p>

27 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Lucas has royally screwed things up with Sami, but the actor who plays him has been happily married to Elizabeth Cameron since 2011. In 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter. Dattilo was previously married to Jessica Denay, and they have a son, who has high-functioning autism and is involved with autism charities and awareness-raising efforts.</p>

28 / 95 <p>Shauna’s off-screen alter ego married her hunky hubby in 2018 before she joined <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. The <em>Wild Things</em> vixen was formerly married to actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she has two daughters. In 2011, she adopted a third daughter.</p>

29 / 95 <p>This daytime power couple has been together for years and, while they’ve never appeared on a soap together, they do share a Port Charles connection. While deVry, of course, played <em>General Hospital</em> bad boy Julian, Staab is known for playing <em>Port Charles’ </em>Elizabeth. After Julian was killed off<em>, </em>the couple relocated to his home country of Canada.</p>

30 / 95 <p>Fans got an up-close and personal look into the homelife of Ashley’s on-again, off-again portrayer and her spouse when she appeared on <em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em>. Married since 2003, they share one son. </p>

31 / 95 <p>As enduring as John’s love for Marlena has been, it doesn’t hold a candle to the actor who plays him. Hogestyn married his childhood sweetheart in 1986, the same year that he joined <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, and the pair has four children together. In fact, son Ben has followed in his father’s footsteps and has appeared on both <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> and <em>General Hospital. </em></p>

32 / 95 <p>Not even <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> could top <em>this</em> romantic storyline. Quinn’s former portrayer married the TV producer in 2003, they divorced in 2017, and — plot twist! — the parents of two daughters have since reconciled.</p>

33 / 95 <p>This Canadian native married his wife in November of 2009 — just five months after joining <em>General Hospital</em> to play Sonny’s undercover son Dante! The following year, they welcomed the first of three daughters to the world. </p>

34 / 95 <p>The actress who plays <em>Young & Restless’s </em>Lily became engaged to her man in April 2022, has a son with her first husband, Stephen Hensley and just this past June announced she’s expecting <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/676475/christel-khalil-pregnant-second-child/" target="_blank">her first child with Restagno</a>. </p>

35 / 95 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Jack is all in on Jennifer, but in real life, his portrayer has been married to Lana Buss since November 2016. They have two children together, plus Ashford’s two daughters from his previous marriage to Christina Saffran.</p>

36 / 95 <p>Off screen, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Donna has been happily hitched to this real-estate developer since 2010. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter, and no trouble looking amazing in every picture. Seriously. Every. Single. One.</p>

37 / 95 <p>While the actress has been on a bit of a <em>General Hospital</em> break with poor Lulu comatose, her long-term relationship with Money has been going strong since 2007. The couple has three children together — two sons and a daughter. </p>

38 / 95 <p>The couple that acts together, stays together… at least that’s been the case for Abby’s portrayer and her handsome hubby, who tied the knot back in 2012. The couple — who have two daughters — got to tie the knot all over again when in late 2020, he temporarily stepped into the role of <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Chance just in time for their alter egos to become man and wife! </p>

39 / 95 <p>The soap vet who’s been scheming as <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Kristen since 2018, will soon celebrate 35 years of marriage to her hubby. The couple met on the first season of<em> SeaQuest DSV</em>, where she played series regular Katherine and he guest-starred. They have one daughter, Sophia, also an actress, who appeared on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> as Xander’s masseuse!</p>

40 / 95 <p>The actor who has given <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Justin his edge has five children with his wife — four daughters and a son. Or, in soap terms, almost enough characters to populate a daytime drama of his own.</p>

41 / 95 <p>The actress who’s play <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Olivia married her honey back in 2000, and they had son Lukas the following year. 14 years later, in 2015, daughter Verity rounded out the family. Jann is an actor, writer and director best known for appearing on MTV’s sketch comedy <em>The State</em>.</p>

42 / 95 <p>Ask the soap vet who most recently played <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Rey the secret to a good marriage and he’ll tell you it’s communication. “Kaitlin and I have learned how to work through issues,” he admitted to Soaps.com. Married since 2012, the couple has two daughters. “I’ve learned never to take anything that comes into your life for granted,” he said.</p> <p> </p>

43 / 95 <p>As Johnny DiMera’s <em>Days of Our Lives </em>portrayer reached his first wedding anniversary with his beautiful bride in July 2022, it was clear that the honeymoon was anything <em>but</em> over. “<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/639734/days-of-our-lives-carson-boatman-anniversary-message-wife/" target="_blank">You are my rock</a>, my heart and really my everything,” he told her via Instagram.</p>

44 / 95 <p>The actor who plays <em>Bold & Beautiful’s </em>often-devious Deacon and his beautiful wife have been married since 2012 and have a blended family of five. Together, they produce the award-winning Amazon Prime series <em>Studio City</em>, which Kanan also stars in.</p>

45 / 95 <p>From Faison to Victor, Dr. Liesl Obrecht doesn’t exactly make healthy choices when it comes to the men in her life. Fortunately, the <em>General Hospital </em>actress who plays her struck gold with her real-life husband, and the two have been married since 2012.</p>

46 / 95 <p><em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Diane is married to the Genoa City alum who just wrapped a return as big bad Cameron. The pair tied the knot in 1986 and have two children, Grace and Savannah.</p>

47 / 95 <p>Whether playing the much-missed Adrienne or the unforgettable Bonnie, this <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading lady has been married to her hubby since 1993, having tied the knot back when she was <em>Another</em> <em>World</em>‘s Paulina. They had a son, Austin Michael, who tragically died in late 2019 at age 23.</p>

48 / 95 <p>The daytime vet who played <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Maya is in a long-term relationship with the handsome fella with whom she has two daughters.</p>

49 / 95 <p>Happier in love than his <em>Days of Our Lives</em> widower, the actor who plays Chad has been married to his wife since October 1, 2016. Comparetto is an actress and producer and even appeared as Lisa in one episode of <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2016.</p>

50 / 95 <p>Married on December 29, 2019, nearly two years after he joined <em>General Hospital</em> as Chase, this acting couple has starred in Netflix’s <em>Roped</em> and A <em>California Christmas</em>. In 2021, the couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Savannah, and is 2023, Lauren gave birth to their son, Arthur. </p>

51 / 95 <p>Davidson may no longer be onscreen as Paul, but he did walk away with one heck of a parting gift: It was on the set of <em>Young & Restless</em> that he met his wife when she was playing Rebecca. Married in 1984, they have two children. </p> <p> </p>

52 / 95 <p>The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> beauty who plays Chloe met property developer, home builder and her future husband back in 2013, after ending a seven-year relationship with fellow Salemite Brandon Beemer (Shawn). The couple married in May 2015 and have two sons together.</p>

53 / 95 <p>The <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star is much luckier in love than Thomas, though Hope may eventually change that streak. The actor popped the question to his love in a romantic proposal that took place early in June 2023.</p>

54 / 95 <p>The Emmy winning <em>General Hospital</em> legend who’s given us Laura for over four decades has been married to <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation </em>icon Jonathan Frakes since 1988. The couple originally met on the primetime soap opera <em>Bare Essence</em> and later reunited for the epic miniseries <em>North and South</em>. They share a son and daughter.</p>