Days of Our Lives Preview: Get Ready for a Double Wedding at the DiMera Estate — Plus, Eric Puts [Spoiler] on Blast
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 24 – 28, it’s a week of secrets coming out and confrontations. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Gabi wakes up to Stefan wishing her a happy wedding day. As she prepares for the big day, she can’t believe she’s marrying her soulmate.
Stefan, with EJ by his side, tells Dimitri that he’s getting married this morning. Dimitri drops the bomb, “So I am!” Dimitri moves forward with his plans to marry Gwen in order to gain his inheritance. One Dimera wedding is cause enough to worry, but two? Anything could happen!
As Dimitri continues to play grab the tushy with Leo, Gwen still believes Dimitri is a one-woman man and only has eyes for her. Will Gwen get her heart broken by her best friend before or after she says, “I do?”
As Nicole’s pregnancy progresses, EJ brings in a specialist to look for any possible complications, given Nicole’s problematic history with pregnancies. However, the specialist also wants to test EJ, and take a sample of his DNA.
Elsewhere, Eric confronts Sloan and says, “You tried to keep me from knowing it’s my kid!” Has the truth finally come out that Eric, not EJ is the father of Nicole’s baby? Or is this just one of those fantasy-nightmare scenarios Sloan or EJ is having?
And finally, Paulina gives Whitley what she deserves, a swift slap across the face!
