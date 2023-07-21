Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Days of Our Lives’ EJ has been on cloud nine ever since he learned he and Nicole were going to be parents. Doting, patient and willing to do anything for his baby, EJ’s even eager to learn their sex, despite Nicole’s worries that she’ll make it through without complications.

And that’s why EJ’s brought in the best specialist in the world to help his wife and the baby. But what’s good for those two, may not be good for EJ!

Dan Feuerriegel chatted with Soap Opera Digest for their latest issue and previews that EJ’s about to happily agree to genetic testing. But that means submitting his DNA. That’s something he hasn’t actually done before — and thanks to Sloan, neither has Eric!

“This is being done to make sure the baby is OK,” Feuerriegel explains, “that there are no abnormalities, so EJ’s fine with it. This is what the expert wants, and this is what the expert is going to get.”

This isn’t, to be clear, because EJ is worried that he’s not the father. “He got the [paternity test] results before and was cool with them,” his portrayer shrugs. We, however, know he really shouldn’t be.

Right now, EJ’s guard is down and, after learning that Sloan’s pregnant with Eric’s child, Feurriegel tells SOD, he’s even more at ease. Eric can go play with his new baby over there and leave EJ and Nicole alone. But in Salem, letting your guard down is never a good idea, especially when it comes to love and babies.

EJ should know that more than anyone. Because the more EJ relaxes, the bigger the jolt could be if this DNA excursion ends with him finding out that he’s not the father of Nicole’s baby! And just imagine how much more ticked he’d be if Eric ends up with two kids.

Having a baby often changes you for the better (well, at least temporarily, especially in EJ’s case), but having that ripped away can lead to far darker changes. Nicole’s drug-induced infidelity and coverup wasn’t even a dealbreaker after EJ got confirmation that he was about to become a father again.

If that’s not true, Nicole could find herself out in the cold once again and EJ on the warpath looking for vengeance — whether that’s from Nicole, Eric, Sloan or all three. Crossing EJ is one thing. But taking away his unbridled joy? That may just be unforgivable.

