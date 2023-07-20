Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3), Peacock screenshot (2)

Yesterday, Days of Our Lives did something we never thought we’d see, let alone like: It celebrated three months of Xander and Chloe being together. OK, maybe that’s not quite the anniversary “Xoe” hit, but it’s close. Instead, Xander gifted his girlfriend/roommate/employee with a brand-new dart board in commemoration of the moment she threw a dart at his heart — literally.

The really stunning part? She wasn’t even trying to kill him! Well, not consciously at least. Look, these two were never on our radar before. The only time they really interacted was when Xander left Chloe to die at the hands of a drug lord. She survived (clearly), but that’s a start that screams “Help!” more than love.

And hey, both of them admitted as much as that nearly-fatal beginning has been mentioned quite a bit. But then they went on to be a cute, fun, sexy couple, who (shock of all shocks) talk about their relationship and their feelings and admit to the hesitancies and problems they have.

While Xander’s been happily plowing forward, Chloe’s spoken up about her hesitancy with each step, from moving in together to working together. They may like each other, but there can be too much of a great thing, especially this early in a relationship.

And Xander’s admitted that, while he’s done with Gwen, he still hasn’t quite shed his feelings for Sarah. The two have been understanding and thoughtful with each other’s feelings and taken them as they come, hangups, uncertainties and all.

They bring a fire to each other and have gone a long way to making us forget about Chloe and Brady or (let’s be honest, the bigger accomplishment) Xander and Sarah. And they’re far more interesting than Chloe and Brady ever were! Plus, there’s no moping around about how everyone hates them like Xander and Gwen were wont to do. Luckily, she and Dimitri can do that now! At least until his affair with Leo blows that out of the water… or not.

But… being honest and upfront about their issues doesn’t mean they’re going to be solved. Chloe’s hesitancy may end up getting validated if Xander decides he needs to reunite with Sarah and raise their child together.

And even if Sarah doesn’t agree with him, that could very well blow things with Chloe. But even if they do split, that doesn’t mean it has to be the end of them. Daytime is full of couples who surprisingly catch on after the supposed supercouples split. Back when the big thing was Roman and Marlena, who would have thought she and John would be the ones who made it? Days of Our Lives has been making us think that Xander and Sarah would ultimately be end-game someday, but what if it’s really Xander and Chloe?

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

We’re kind of hoping it’s true and this couple can start fresh without all the baggage “Xarah” has accumulated over the years. Whether or not “Xarah” fans could ever be convinced, at least the show’s given us a tantalizing new pairing with plenty of time to explore! We may worry about this couples’ immediate future, but nothing lasts forever in daytime, whether that be sizzling new couples or their breakups.

So kudos to Days of Our Lives for surprising us with a couple we’ll happily root for — even if it does make us question if “Xarah” is really meant to be!

Catch up on the relationship status of all of Days of Our Lives’ couples in our just-updated photo gallery below!