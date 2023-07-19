Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Soap operas have been around for a long, long time and in all those decades, they’ve survived countless threats to their existence to adapt and change with the times. The folks at Days of Our Lives know that better than most, as they’ve become the first soap to transition solely to streaming (barring the sadly short-lived experiment a decade ago with One Life to Live and All My Children).

Now, though, virtually the entire entertainment industry has hit an inflection point as, for the first time in 60 years, actors and writers are striking at the same time demanding changes and protection from being exploited by things like budding AI technology. So far, that hasn’t hit daytime quite like the rest of the entertainment industry since soap actors, while a part of SAG-AFTRA, work under another core contract, similar to news anchors and hosts.

Unlike other actors, they have to keep working throughout the strike — but that doesn’t mean they don’t support it whole-heartedly. Folks like Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes are sharing photos and stories of when they first became SAG-AFTRA members (or, in their case, SAG members before the two unions merged) on social media with the hashtags #sagstrong and #sagstrike.

And there’s no end to daytime actors who, when they don’t have to work, are joining the picket lines to show solidarity. Peter Porte (Dimitri) shared a photo with Galen Gering (Rafe), Carson Boatman (Johnny) and Greg Rikaart (Leo) of the fellas on the picket line, along with a series of “Your AI is so dumb” jokes that are highly specific to the acting profession!

“Your AI so dumb it thinks crafty is an adjective,” he wrote. “Your AI so dumb it thinks a half apple is a fruit. Your AI so dumb it thinks red leather, yellow leather are options. Your AI so dumb it thinks peas and carrots are a side.”

That is pretty dumb because none of those things would be correct!

More: Victor’s death is a golden opportunity

OK, technically, for most of us, those definitions would be right, but if AI wants to start replacing film and television creatives, it’s got a lot to learn!

In the acting world, crafty refers to the craft services table, half apple refers to the size of the box used for everything from equipment to an actor to stand on (using a standard apple box as a starting point, natch), red leather, yellow leather is a vocal warmup tongue-twister and peas and carrots is what actors whisper to each other so you see their lips moving and can hear murmured speech as background conversation.

The fans turned out to offer their support and applaud the solidarity as daytime’s actors showed once again that they’re all in this together.

Check out our photo gallery of soap stars who are friends in real life below.