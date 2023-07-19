Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

At first, we were bummed for Days of Our Lives hunklet Johnny that Wendy chose Tripp. And OK, at second, we were bummed for him, too; Wendy is a catch and a half, smart and funny and so full of life that if she died, she wouldn’t even need Rolf’s help to bounce back. But then we realized that in Johnny’s heartbreak lay opportunity — a golden one, even.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Back… to the Future?

Days of Our Lives could seize this moment to have Johnny reset, reflect, restart. Meaning? As we all do from time to time, he’d wonder where it all went wrong. His answer, however, would be different than ours. (Well, most of ours; we don’t know your life!) When he was possessed by Satan, everything went up in flames — most significantly, his relationship with Chanel. Is there any way to undo what’s been done?

Face it. Johnny has never stopped loving Chanel — which can only have fueled Wendy’s decision to stick with Tripp. So imagine what could transpire if Johnny approached her, heart in hand, and simply asked, if they went really slowly, one date at a time, could they maybe… begin anew? “Last time was a dead end, I know,” he might acknowledge.

“More like a car crash,” she’d joke.

“But this time,” he’d suggest, “maybe we can take a different road.”

We know: Chanel is currently circling Talia. But that whole Colin mess should have waved a bright enough red flag for Chanel to put her permanently in the friend zone. (If even that!)

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

What the World Needs Now Is Love

Should Days of Our Lives give Johnny and Chanel another shot, we might get something that we’ve wanted for a long time: an old-fashioned love story. Just a coupla kids trying to check their baggage for long enough to make one another smile. We know Carson Boatman and Raven Bowens would play the hell out of it; their chemistry is so great, they throw sparks at one another even when they’re in altogether different scenes.

We also know that headwriter Ron Carlivati can write it. He has, after all, gotten us invested in the fizzy pairing of Leo and Dimitri. And he’s got us all in on Xander and Chloe — a particularly impressive feat, considering that we really liked Xander and Gwen, and before them, loved Xander and Sarah. And (relatively) down-to-earth romances like theirs and, potentially, Johnny and Chanel’s would offer a welcome contrast to the more loony-tunes aspects of the Peacock soap.

More: Days of Our Lives vet dies on his birthday

Plus, just when the once-and-future sweethearts have let down their guard and really fallen for one another anew, Allie would return to Salem hoping to do exactly what Johnny did: plead for a second chance with Chanel!

What do you think? Would you like to see more love stories and less sci-fi on the show? On your way to the comments, catch up on the relationship status of all of Days of Our Lives’ couples in the below photo gallery.