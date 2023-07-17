Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

We’ve put it off for months, ever since John Aniston passed away back in December, but sooner or later, Days of Our Lives will have to say goodbye to the actor and the unforgettable character he played for decades: Victor Kiriakis. And with the news that Philip’s on his way back, we have a feeling the farewell is almost upon us.

Victor has, for some time now, been the man behind the curtain, often mentioned, but no longer seen. Jetting around the world, tending to his empire, caring for Bo in his coma and consulting with Maggie over Alex’s latest disappointment. But that’s all going to change once he’s gone.

And that could be amazing. We’ve already seen some changes as Victor’s transition to puppet-master —like Maggie’s turn to corporate raider. It’s taken a number of fans by surprise, but it’s put her front and center on the canvas once again. A few folks (like Alex) have questioned this turn for Maggie, but it would provide the perfect opportunity to solidify the change and explain why she’s determined to keep fighting so hard at Titan.

We wouldn’t want to say goodbye to the kind, gentle Maggie we’ve grown to love over the decades, but this could make her a more integral part of Titan and put her on our screens even more as she throws herself into the company trying to deal with Victor’s loss and do right by his legacy. At least, as she sees it.

Then there’s the chance to expand the Kiriakis family. We know Philip’s coming back, so let’s hope he’s sticking around. Xander and Chloe’s budding relationship, as improbably as it’s seemed, has been something of a breath of fresh air with two adults navigating growing feelings open and honestly — with more than a little fire thrown in for good measure. But it won’t last. Not with Sarah carrying her and Xander’s baby.

Philip’s last time around was hugely problematic, but he’s been off for years getting help. If Chloe and Xander could build a relationship with nothing but a history where he left her for dead, then she and Philip could genuinely build one this time with as far back as their ties go. And that might just push Brady further into the DiMera’s arms as he finally says “Screw it, let’s cause some havoc with Kristen.”

But why stop there with the family? Bring back Chelsea, Justin and Joseph. Heck, give Xander a heretofore unknown brother from Titus coming to town to claim his piece of the pie. The DiMeras are never short of secret family members popping up, all springing from Stefano. Victor had a slew of siblings who could provide the same function.

And what if Deimos wasn’t actually dead? What if he was just waiting for Victor to go to make his big return. (Sure the Devil raised him from the dead, but that could easily be explained away as a trick to mess with the folks of Salem.) He’d be the last of Victor’s siblings, finally hoping to make sure he has a permanent place in Salem, in Titan and in the Kiriakis family. And it would be kind of fitting, seeing as how it was John-Paul Lavoisier’s Philip who tussled with him.

And then there are the DiMeras who could smell blood in the water with Victor’s passing and hope to swoop in and pick Titan apart — if not just take it over outright. There are few in town who wouldn’t be drawn into the ensuing conflict. And if Vivian got out of prison and came back to help Stefan get his part of the empire, it would just be the icing on the cake and a final snub to the Kiriakis family for her.

And once we get into Victor’s enemies, we can get into the how he died. What if, in the end, it wasn’t old age that got him, but he was murdered? It worked with Stefano, but since Victor was, in the end, at least, a bit more of a grey character, his murderer may not be one of the good guys.

So yes, Victor’s final farewell will be a heartbreaking end of an era. He was one of the old guard. Once upon a time, he and Stefano were the power players in Salem — and, in fact, the world! But it could also be a golden beginning for the Kiriakis family, Salem, and Days of Our Lives.

