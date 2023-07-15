Days of Our Lives Preview: Kate Reveals Philip Is Alive, Bonnie Drops a Bomb on Maggie — and [Spoiler] Pulls a Gun on Kristen!
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 17 – 21, Lani rescues Abe from Whitley! Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Brady, Alex, Stephanie and Chad were all interested in the same apartment, but it was Stephanie and Chad who snatched it up. So imagine their surprise when Alex revealed he had taken the apartment across the hall from them, and he wastes no time showing up on their doorstep shirtless!
Bonnie and Justin confront Maggie over the fact that Sarah is keeping a big secret from her, one about nine months in the making!
Kate confesses to Paulina that her son Philip, who everyone thinks is dead, and Brady was once accused of his murder, is actually alive! John-Paul Lavoisier returns to the role, which can only mean one thing. Get the tissues ready, as it appears Days is finally going to address Victor’s passing.
Eric and Sloan have been trying to get pregnant ever since Eric was saddened to learn Nicole’s child was in fact EJ’s, and not his. Coming up, Eric asks Sloan if she’s saying she’s pregnant. What are the chances Eric actually is going to be a father of two women’s children?
Lani, after learning from Jerry that Abe was alive, finally locates her father in Whitley’s apartment and confronts her. Whitley wants to know who Lani is, and she tells her that she’s her worst nightmare!
After Rachel ran away from summer camp, and straight to Kristen, she hid the girl from Brady. However Brady all but suspects their daughter is there, and tells Kristen she doesn’t get to kidnap their daughter as he’s calling the shots. He then pulls out a gun and aims it directly at her!
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube