Strange days make for strange bedfellows, and it doesn’t get much stranger when it comes to Days of Our Lives’ Kristen. She plays her own game at her own pace and everyone else be damned. Somehow, that usually works out for her — but this time she may have made one enemy too many!

Back when Megan and Dimitri showed up, they were a big enough threat that they could have united the rest of DiMeras against them. But now Megan’s gone, and the remaining siblings aren’t quite seeing eye-to-eye about their nephew.

As Soap Opera Digest previews in their latest issue, Stefan and EJ finally put aside their differences to try getting rid of Dimitri, only to be thwarted when Kristen defends their new nephew and forces the brothers to back down. Brandon Barash admits that the brothers are “pretty taken aback that Kristen would trust this unknown as opposed to the brothers she’s been surrounded by all these years.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up on ousting Megan’s offspring — especially with her still out there somewhere. That makes Dimitri too much of a wildcard. As Barash says of the brothers teaming up, “If they can find some common ground and fight a common enemy, their sense of survival is much bigger.”

And when they’ve got to fight two common enemies? That just means they need a bigger alliance. Luckily, there’s one other man who really wants to take Kristen down: Brady.

As Digest previews, things are about to get ugly between Kristen and Brady as she pushes him to his breaking point, and he threatens to shoot her. Unfortunately, instead of pushing Kristen over the edge, it may end up tipping Brady over. Rachel “actually walks in on Brady sticking a gun in her mother’s face.

Brady tries his best to talk his way out of this, but, as Martsolf explains, there’s nothing he can say to a kid that’s going to make sense. “Rachel is definitely Team Kristen, and she lays into Brady pretty hard.”

So instead he tries throw a “a giant bucket of tough love” on Rachel “to make her understand that her mommy is not who she thinks she is.” Like that’s going to work. Probably about as well as Brady trying to talk his way out of being arrested by Jada for threatening Kristen’s life when she shows up a short time later.

Whether he ends up arrested or not, Brady’s situation just got a lot more desperate. But would it be bad enough to team up with the DiMeras? With EJ, the man who sent thugs to beat him senseless and who he himself tried to kill? Would he ever sink that low?

“Brady’s at wits end,” Martsolf tells Digest. And a desperate parent will do what they must to save their kid. Even team up with the enemy against a common problem: Kristen. The brothers may not be ready to pull a gun on her just yet — there is that family loyalty — but they could probably live with her being removed from the picture for a time.

If they could team up to push Kristen over the edge, show Rachel that her mommy isn’t a good person and finally break the spell Kristen has over her and get her tossed back in prison, then everyone wins. Well, everyone except Kristen.

Brady would have a chance with Rachel again and Stefan and EJ would be able to take their shot at ousting Dimitri. But that’s assuming they’d be successful. And when it comes to Kristen, that would be anything but guaranteed.

