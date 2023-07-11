Days of Our Lives’ Sal Stowers Has ‘Been Keeping a Secret’: She’s Engaged!
Pop the champers for one of Salem’s own! Days of Our Lives’ Sal Stowers has revealed that she’s engaged to be married — and has been so for months now. Soap characters could definitely take lessons from her, because keeping a lock on news this big and wonderful is super impressive.
Stowers, who is currently back on Days of Our Lives for a guest run as our fiery fave Lani Price Grant, took to Instagram on July 10, saying she’s “been keeping a secret.” Then she went on to spill the dreamy details. “On April 30th, 2023, the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” she said of her partner of several years, actor John-Michael Carlton. “I said yes!”
“Soaking it all in being engaged to this incredible and gentle man,” Stowers posted alongside beautiful and romantic pics from a professional engagement photo shoot — featuring her snuggling her beau and sporting a sparkly ring. “Holding on to him forever and ever.”
We know Elani lovers must be elated for the actress. So are we! Congratulations to the happy couple.
