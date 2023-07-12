Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s hard to say what’s more ludicrous about the budding triangle between Days of Our Lives’ Leo, Dimitri and Gwen — that it’s not actually a triangle at all, because Dimitri only beds women for gain, or that it makes seasoned connivers Gwen and Leo look like total dumbasses falling for a pretty face and some stilted words of love. It’s a veritable cornucopia of WTF when it could have easily been a sincere story of a bisexual swindler laid low by his lusts.

June in Salem came and went with nary a single rainbow streamer or Pride parade — and no queer romance. Leo cooled his heels playing adoring bestie to Gwen, like we haven’t moved past the late 1990s and Carrie Bradshaw treating gay men like accessories and dubbing bisexuals gross. Sure, there’s a somewhat more sensitive Sex and the City revival on air now, but what’s going on in Salem is more like Perplexed in the City. Once brimming with enough queer characters for several cheating arcs, the town’s now down to three. There’s Greg Rikaart’s aforementioned Leo, who’s stabbing his BFF in the back while nabbing her man in the sack. Raven Bowens’ currently loveless Chanel is getting soft eyes from supposedly straight Talia while we wait for Johnny to return to her orbit. And then we have Peter Porte’s newly docked Dimitri — who was almost interesting, until it turns out he’s the gay heir to a fortune who’s using Gwen as his meal ticket and his beard.

To put it more simply: Where are all my bisexuals at? Chanel and Allie ostensibly liked more than one gender. But as they coupled up, Days of Our Lives decided being bi meant they needed a dude for a threesome. Enter Alex (and enter he did). After utilizing his genitalia instead of just going to an adult toy store, Allie was quickly sent out of town. Bi-bye! Now here’s Dimitri schtupping (to use Leo’s word) a dazzled Gwen… but hey, guess what, turns out he doesn’t like it. And Billie Reed on Beyond Salem? Also a hardship he endured — just to get to that sparkly MacGuffin, the Alamainian peacock. “I have a lifetime of practice,” he said to a skeptical Leo of playing straight — before thoroughly convincing the wary gossipmonger how gay he is. That he might be bisexual wasn’t even addressed.

What if Dimitri got caught in his own con? If he was legitimately torn between best friends? If Leo wasn’t selfishly and hornily betraying Gwen, letting her be wooed by a man who he knows doesn’t want her? The plot is just beginning, so maybe, possibly, hopefully, it could still turn out that Dimitri is bi. But if so… why not tell Leo that from the jump? Why not cover his duplicitous butt by saying he’s into them both and can’t choose? That’s still a secret Leo would have to sit on, but it’s not as blatantly cruel. And it’s not blatant bi erasure.

I don’t even like Gwen, though Emily O’Brien’s portrayal is stellar, and this twist feels antiquated and mean. Why play schemers Leo and Gwen as Dimitri’s dupes when love could make fools of them all?

