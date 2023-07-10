She Said ‘Yes!’ — Days of Our Lives’ Sloan is Sporting a New Ring
Move over mopey, unemployed GenXer Eric Brady — Days of Our Lives ‘ Sloan has leveled up! Sort of. Actress Jessica Serfaty is reportedly engaged to one of the world’s youngest billionaires, 28-year-old Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.
The Salem Inn pales in comparison to the five-star Borgo Santandrea Hotel where the heir to the Luxottica Group SpA fortune — a massive eyewear conglomerate that owns labels like Ray-Ban and Oakley and even LensCrafters — popped the question. PageSix reports that Serfaty and Del Vecchio’s engagement occurred over the weekend of July 8th at the posh Amalfi Coast resort, where suites can go for up to $9,000 a night.
Credit: Peacock screenshot
Del Vecchio is worth around $3.8 billion, after his father Leonardo Sr. passed away last year and left $3.5 billion to each of his six kids. Wanna bet Days of Our Lives‘ warring DiMera siblings are fighting over chump change in comparison? Sorry, Stefano!
Serfaty and the sunglasses scion allegedly met in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival but didn’t get romantically entangled until more recently. The jet-setters are slated to sail a mega yacht up and down the coast of Italy all summer. That’s one mega engagement party! Congratulations to the happy couple. We’ll just be over here crying tears of joy into our 60-cent packets of Maruchan ramen noodles.
