In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 10 – 14, Lani finally learns Abe is alive! Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Wendy knows it’s time for her to choose between her romantic roommate Tripp, and the charming DiMera, Johnny. While Johnny hopes Wendy chooses him, it’s ultimately her choice in the end.
Shawn’s guilt over what happened to Bo has led him to drink more than normal, something Belle has even called him out on. Coming up, D.A. Trask demands Rafe fire Shawn, who was caught drinking on the job. Shawn, however, reminds Rafe that he’s sleeping with his subordinate! What’s a little blackmail among officers?
Last week Gwen accepted Dimitri’s marriage proposal, which would allow him to finally get hold of his inheritance. Meanwhile, Leo continued to dig around to find out Dimitri’s real agenda and finally learned why he needed to marry. When Leo confronted Dimitri, he tried to shut Leo up by pulling him into a kiss! So how does Leo respond? He slaps him! Elsewhere, Gwen walks in on her ex Xander and Chloe in a very intimate position.
As Abe continued to watch Body and Soul, he recognized Jerry as his son Theo, though was stunned to see in the credits he was not credited as Theo. Abe quickly began to realize Whitley, aka “Paulina,” had been lying to him. When he confronted, her, Whitley drugged him! Coming up, Paulina enters the cast of the defunct soap and Abe remembers they have a daughter together.
Finally, Jerry’s guilt over lying to Abe’s family about his death has been getting to him. So it’s no surprise that Jerry lets Lani know that her father is alive!
