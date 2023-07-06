Credit: Peacock

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey recently put his on-screen wife Sal Stowers to the test — with a game of Beat the Hourglass. Her goal? To answer as many show-centric trivia questions correctly as she could in 60 seconds.

Lani’s portrayer did pretty well, too, especially with questions regarding her character. She knew, for instance, the year that Lani met dad Abe, the first Salemite she slept with (Shawn) and even daughter Jules’ middle name. (Do you remember that one?)

Stowers got stumped, though, when asked whose voice is heard in Days of Our Lives’ opening — that would be the late, great Macdonald Carey, aka Tom Horton —who is Theo’s mother (Lexie, RIP) and how long Lani’s prison sentence was. Hey, nobody could blame her for that one; time works in strange ways in Salem!

The really surprising question that Stowers flubbed was which of Lani and Eli’s twins was born first? She guessed Carver, but it was Jules. “Dang!” exclaimed an amused Archey. “You don’t even know.”

We’d soon find out whether, as he predicted, he could do better at Beat the Hourglass than his leading, as he’d be playing next. “You’re worse than me,” Stowers laughed. Even Archey had to admit that she was probably right!

