In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 3 – 7, Lani returns to Salem! Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Paulina is thrilled when Eli brings Lani back home to Salem. Lani tells Paulina, “Hi mama, I’m home!” Sadly, Lani’s back to say goodbye to Abe, who last week was declared dead when blood was found near the pier, and he was thought to have drowned in the river after “leaving” the hospital.

However, the former detective smells something fishy, and it’s not just the Salem River! She wants to see the evidence that the only real father she ever knew is dead, and together with Eli, they get to work at the Salem PD. Lani wonders why the fake “Theo,” aka Randy, would lie about seeing his father slip and fall into the water.

There will be more than fireworks exploding this Fourth of July, as the amnesiac Abe continues to tune into old reruns of Whitley’s favorite soap, on which Kate has now joined the cast, along with Randy. And Abe recognizes the boy as Theo!

Meanwhile, Gabi and Stefano’s engagement party turns deadly as a brainwashed Harris pulls a gun and fires! And Eric, who has been focused on making a baby with Sloan, is once again locking lips with Nicole. Wait, is this just another dream?

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube