You’ll have to forgive us if we’ve been scratching our heads over Days of Our Lives’ Gwen these days. The woman who was supposedly once the master of the con is being conned by Dimitri and Megan. She’s offered virtually no resistance as he’s wooed her in less than a handful of meetings, so thrilled to have someone pretend to understand her, that she’s willing to consider a marriage proposal after one night in bed.

Gwen is a character that’s ticked off a lot of viewers, but if this is an attempt to make her more sympathetic, it’s gone wildly wrong. Because this isn’t Gwen. It’s erased the core of who she is to lean way too heavily into her desperation for love. And the frustrating part is that it didn’t have to be this way. The show could have told the story of Dimitri and Gwen without making her gullible and desperate.

The real story could have been that Dimitri and Megan did their homework on Gwen and realized that this is someone they could ally with. Dimitri could pretend to woo her while filling her in on the fact that if they marry, he inherits a sizable fortune — a chunk of which would be hers once he got his hands on it. They wouldn’t have to stay married forever, just long enough to get the money.

It’s a con Gwen could go along with, maybe with a plan of her own. Get the money and buy Xander out of the Spectator, getting him out of her life for good — and booting Chloe just because she could! She already pulled her dad’s trick in using blackmail to get the paper, now she can finish emulating her dad by taking full control of it from her partner.

Of course, ultimately, Megan would be unlikely to want to part with any of the fortune and would probably plan to take Gwen out before she ever saw a dime. But if there’s one thing we’ve been learning lately, it’s that she doesn’t actually tip Dimitri into all her murderous villainy, so her planning this without his knowledge could blow up in her face.

Because what if Gwen and Dimitri really did start falling for each other? A marriage of convenience turning into one of love is a (soap) tale as old as time. But if he fell for Gwen, then discovered his mother’s treacherous plans, who would he choose? Would he sacrifice his wife or try to stop his mom?

What if, instead of a brainwashed Harris shooting Megan, Dimitri would be the one to finally stand up for himself and put an end to his mom’s plots? Take her out and he could get the family fortune and use it to take of DiMera, instead of Megan, with Gwen ruling by his side — and twisting the Spectator to their own ends to help rule the roost.

Gwen’s struggled to find her place in Salem. But if instead of making her so naïve and desperate for love, the show had let her use her savvy and conniving to match wits with Dimitri, she may have finally found her place in town. As a fellow DiMera, fighting and plotting for power in a den of vipers. She already has a friend and potential ally in there with Kristen. And Gabi’s leaving in a few months, which is sure to weaken Stefan. And just picture how furious EJ would be if he had to start doing battle with that “Rizczech woman.”

Gwen unleashed, unfettered and utterly herself would be the perfect addition to that family. If only that’s the story we’d have gotten.

