We knew it was all coming to an end eventually on Days of Our Lives. You don’t kidnap your own siblings, plot your brother’s death and make plans for world domination without earning a target on your back! Or your front. Plus, Miranda Wilson let us know a little while back that Megan would be out in July.

We just weren’t entirely sure how she was exiting. Would EJ and Kristen escape and turn her in? Would Xander turn violent in an attempt to protect Gwen? Would Stefano secretly return to life off-screen and beckon her to his side? (OK, that one was unlikely, but wouldn’t it be cool if the Phoenix rose again?)

But now, in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it’s clear that the target on Megan’s back turns quite literal! Harris’ brainwashing, of course, goes off without a hitch. Dr. Rolf is a pro after all, and his subject isn’t new to the process. As Miranda Wilson quips to Digest, “The poor guy is just such easy fodder for the machinery.”

It sounds like Megan’s engagement party for Stefan and Gabi, of course, starts out as a downright lovely affair. If you’re going to murder someone, it’s best to do it in style. And then Harris shows up, takes aim at Stefan and all of Megan’s dreams come true!

OK, not quite. Days of Our Lives wouldn’t kill Stefan again. At least not so soon after we just got him back. We’re pretty sure… In any case, Rafe rides in to spoil the fun save the day and ends up in a scuffle with Megan’s would-be hitman. But what’s worse is that while Harris’ gun does go off, he doesn’t hit his intended victim. Instead, he hits his “employer,” Megan!

And that’s naturally the end of Megan! Or… is it? It’s the end of her current run, certainly. But whether it ends her or not is a bit more up in the air. After all, as Wilson asks Digest, “Is there an end to Megan ever?”

Because even if it is a killing blow, that doesn’t mean a whole lot in the DiMera family. And it means even less to Megan, who’s already come back from a hot tub electrocution.

“I would suggest that no matter what happens,” Wilson mused, “there’s that Phoenix, the trademark of Stefano DiMera. That is very much a part of who Megan is, and Megan is the most like Stefano of all the DiMeras.”

So while we aren’t entirely sure if Harris unintentionally kills Megan, we do know that it just doesn’t matter. Because Days of Our Lives may have finally found its new Stefano. And we all know that the Phoenix never dies.

