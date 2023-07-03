The Days of Our Lives Returns That Could Bring a Key Family Back from the Brink of Oblivion
We never thought Days of Our Lives’ Gwen would fall for a con so badly that she’d be considering a marriage proposal from a man she doesn’t even know, but here we are. She told Leo that Dimitri understood her, so why not marry someone she slept with once?
Sure, Gwen.
Still, while we know Megan’s not long for Salem, that doesn’t mean Dimitri’s going to abandon his chance to get his hands on the von Leuschner fortune. That is, unless someone stops him. But who could do that, so long as he fulfills the requirements to get it?
Well, how about another von Leuschner… or three? That’s right, it’s time for Carly and family to return to town!
The last time we saw them, Nicholas and Carly left town to travel around Europe. Melanie left to join them, only to get in some trouble, return to Salem, then skip town again after mixing it up with Brady and Theresa.
Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI
But how would they be able to challenge Dimitri for the fortune? Well, luckily, they have a lawyer in the family and all they’d have to do to tie Dimitri’s von Leuschner fortune up in knots would be to call in Carly’s brother, Frankie Brady! He last left to practice law in Washington D.C. back in 2006, and if he’s been making a go of it in that den of vipers, he should more than be up to the chance to take on Dimitri back in Salem.
In fact, we should all be thanking Dimitri for providing the opening, if not need to bring the von Leuschner family back to Salem. They could stop him, build up a third wealthy, powerful family to challenge the DiMeras and Kiriakises and strengthen the other two core families: the Bradys and the Hortons.
Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI
Because no matter the last name — Manning, Alamain or Jonas — they’re all von Leuschners, and they’re all tied to the show’s other families. Stefan and Nicholas are cousins (once removed or some such) through Vivian, and Melanie’s granddaughter to Maggie, niece to Sarah and soon-to-be cousin to Xander and Sarah’s child. And just think how surprised Roman and Kayla would be to get their adoptive brother back! He’s no Bo, but hey, you take what you can get! (And clearly, we can’t get Bo.)
What do you think? Is it time to bring Carly and her family back?
Find out who all’s returning or has returned to Days of Our Lives with our photo gallery below.