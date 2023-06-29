Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

Family is everything on a soap opera. It’s why new characters are so often revealed to be related to someone already in town, and long-forgotten characters are mentioned during a crisis. Just look at Days of Our Lives’ Abe and how often we’ve been hearing about his eldest, Brandon.

From the Juneteenth celebration to Whitley insisting that Abe’s memory of the real Theo was about Brandon, we’ve been getting so much from the character that we’re getting the sneaking suspicion that we’ll soon be seeing him for the first time since 2005. Yes, that’s right, it’s been 18 years since we saw him skip town after ending up in Sami’s bed!

After all, Abe’s been declared dead, Theo and Eli are both back home and we’ve even gotten word that Lani’s going to be out of prison visiting home next week too. The entire family is back to deal with the Abe “crisis,” so they’ve got to bring Brandon back, right?

Credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Maybe, but what if all this Abe stuff is just priming us for the real reason Brandon’s returning? We know from Friday spoilers that Nicole’s about to get a pregnancy scare and we’ve all understood that her pregnancy is high risk.

What if something goes horribly wrong with not just the baby but mom, too, and Nicole’s life ends up on the line, in dire need of a lifesaving transplant stat. And that could be a problem. Remember how we said family is so important? Nicole doesn’t have any in town. She’s actually a pretty remarkable character in that she’s been around for a quarter of a century and for most of that time, she hasn’t had family members around.

But remarkable doesn’t help if her life is in jeopardy and she needs to find a medical match. And that’s where big brother Brandon comes in, returning to town to save his sister’s life and help her give birth to her and EJ’s baby. (Except we all know it’s Eric’s, right?)

Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

And once back, there’s no reason for Brandon to head out soon. It seems doubtful that Theo, Lani or Eli will be sticking around long-term and when Abe’s finally returned to his family, it would be nice if he actually had some of that family in town!

We’re pretty sure there’s about to be quite a bit of romantic shuffling going on shortly too. Eric and Nicole seem to be heading back together, which is going to leave Sloan crushed and maybe looking for some revenge sex… with Nicole’s brother? It wouldn’t be the first of Nicole’s nemeses that he’s hopped into bed with. Then there’s Chloe. She and Xander don’t have a prayer with his own baby on the way — and does anyone really want to see her and Brady back together?

In other words, there’s room on the canvas for Brandon to stick around and shake things up a bit! What do you think? Is it time to breathe some new/old life into Salem and bring Brandon home? They’ve certainly been mentioning him enough, lately!

