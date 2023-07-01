Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

All of daytime is mourning Santa Barbara and The Bay star Nicolas Coster, after the beloved veteran actor’s death on June 26 at the age of 89. Mary Beth Evans, who played The Bay heroine Sara Garrett and Coster’s on-screen daughter, is the latest to share her thoughts and memories of the soap stalwart.

Coster’s real-life daughter, Dinneen Coster, announced his passing via his Facebook page. “Please remember him as a great artist. He was an actor’s actor!” she wrote of the accomplished star of stage, film and TV. “I will always be inspired by him and know how lucky I am to have such a great father!”

Days of Our Lives fave Evans clearly feels the same way about her reel-life dad — Coster portrayed Jack Madison on The Bay from 2010-20 and won a Daytime Emmy for the role in 2017. “Rest in peace, sweet Nicolas,” she said. “What a joy it was to work with you. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be your daughter for the past decade. I will always remember your smile, your love of the work and, most importantly, your love of life!”

Longtime soap viewers remember Coster’s Lionel Lockridge as unique, a character who could go from dangerously passionate to irresistibly playful. Evans confirmed that Coster, too, was special. “You were a one of a kind, sweet man,” she wrote.

Rest in peace, Nicolas Coster. Your place in soap opera history, and our hearts, will never be forgotten.

Missing Santa Barbara? Take a return trip to the classic NBC soap with our photo gallery below.