Things haven’t been quite the same on Days of Our Lives since Abigail was murdered. We don’t just mean with Chad, of course, but once she died and he moved out of the mansion, there’s been a lot less heart in the DiMera family. Since her death, resurrections have been flying fast and furious, whether within the DiMera family or caused by the DiMera family, so it’s understandable if “Stabby” fans are feeling a little left out.

After all, now that Chad’s finally taken off his wedding ring and decided to move in with Stephanie, it seems like the perfect time for Abigail to make her return and throw this fresh relationship on its head. Sadly, we’ll just have to keep waiting and hoping for that miracle, because for now Marci Miller’s keeping herself busy stretching her acting muscles in another venue!

The actress shared her latest progress on Instagram, which is sure to excite Days of Our Lives fans in Louisville Kentucky where she’ll be on stage performing Helper for much of July!

“I’m very proud to be a part of this group,” she wrote. “The last time I was on stage (13 years ago) was with these men. To be back with them and telling this story on the other side of so many things has been nothing short of a gift.”

Days of Our Lives fans are well aware that one of the things she’s on the other side of is her run of Abigail, of course, which includes an epic love story, an affair or two, an alternate personality and a brutal murder. After all of that craziness, we can only imagine how it feels to be back on stage with some familiar faces!

As producing director Juergen Tossmann told Arts-Louisville.com, “Having worked with Marci when she was starting her career, we all knew this was the perfect casting choice. There is a reason she has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, she is a gifted actor. Also, she is a very giving person that brings such positivity to the process, and we needed her energy to make this play work.”

So while we will keep hoping for Abigail’s return someday, for now, we wish Miller the best of luck getting back in touch with her roots and, as the saying goes, to break a leg!

