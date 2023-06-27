Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

Are we about to witness a classic case of misdirection? Days of Our Lives’ Megan has been making enemies of virtually everyone in her family, from Kristen and EJ, to Stefan and bride-to-be Gabi. We know her time in Salem is rapidly running out, and if you’re like us, you’ve probably been guessing that her downfall will be brought about by someone in her own viper’s den of a family.

But we’ve been so focused on the DiMera infighting on Days of Our Lives between Megan and the rest of the clan, that we may have missed an outside threat to Salem’s newest baddie: Xander!

Because now that Gwen’s been roped into Dimitri and Megan’s schemes, it’s only a matter of time until he’s pulled in as well. In fact, seeing as how we know from spoilers that he finds out about the indecent proposal tomorrow, that time is just about… now! And that could be disastrous for Dimitri and Mommy Dearest!

Leo saw through Dimitri and Megan from the start, but he got their motives wrong. But Xander’s got a past even darker than Leo’s, and once he finds out what’s happening, it seems certain that he’ll also see right through the DiMeras — and maybe even suspect them of something even more dire.

Not that Xander could get through to Gwen any more than her BFF “Matty” could… The two haven’t exactly been getting along lately and she’d just chalk it up to jealousy, the same as what happened with Alex.

And sure, jealousy may play a factor, but the difference this time is that while Alex may have been a womanizer, he was also relatively harmless. Dimitri and Megan, though, aren’t. If Xander called them out and pushed hard enough, they’d likely push back with more than a fist fight in the Horton square. But if Megan tried to take Xander out, she might find she’s bitten off more than she can chew.

We know that Xander’s capable of taking a life, but the show never quite let him go that far onscreen. But what if he were to kill defending himself… or someone he cared about? What if Megan died while Xander was saving the day, foiling her schemes and keeping her nightmare of a son from latching on to Gwen?

When Paul Telfer spoke with Soaps.com a little while back, he lamented how his beloved bad guy was never truly allowed to cut loose. “As much as I miss just running around terrorizing people,” he shared, “it is a bit frustrating that I never actually got to follow through. I used to beg to actually let me kill. ‘Can I just one time actually kill someone? Not have them wake up, not have them get shot just to the left or just to the right of their heart or whatever. Actually kill someone.’”

The answer was always no — but that was when he was a bad guy. Here’s his chance to demonstrate that Xander’s still dangerous, but now he’s putting using that on the side of angels. Megan’s ultimate goal is world domination. How could anyone fault Xander for taking her out and foiling her megalomaniacal scheme — even if it was just secondary to defending Gwen?

Of course, Chloe might not be thrilled with her new beau getting mixed up in Megan and Dimitri’s psychotic schemes… over Gwen! But hey, them’s the breaks. With Sarah pregnant with her and Xander’s kid, it’s only a matter of time before Chloe’s out the door anyway!

Plus, think about how ticked EJ would be if Xander, the man more than a little responsible for his mom’s death, were the one to save the DiMera family from Megan. That alone would make the whole thing worth a watch!

