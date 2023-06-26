Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Gabi’s time in Salem is running out. We know that much about Camila Banus’ Days of Our Lives exit, but not much beyond that. How will she go out? When? Will it be the end of “Stabi” forever or will she and Stefan still have a chance of happiness in the future?

With Megan’s scheming to re-brainwash Harris to kill Stefan, we can certainly see things going horribly awry and taking out Gabi instead. But even that seems doubtful. Megan’s exiting in July and about the only thing we do know about Gabi leaving is that Camila Banus wrapped up filming at the end of April. With Days of Our Lives’ shooting schedule, we won’t get her exit until around Halloween. So would Megan really be the death of Gabi?

Well, since Megan’s golden boy Dimitri will be sticking around for a while, there’s nothing to say she won’t be back, so we wouldn’t shut the door on the possibility! But then there are also schemers like Kristen. While she’s currently busy being tied up by Megan and somehow coming off as one of the rational DiMeras, sooner or later she’s going to get out and get back to being a loose cannon.

Credit: Jill Johnson/

In the meantime, Banus may be done with Days of Our Lives, but she’s still keeping active. That much was hilariously obvious when the clearly exhausted actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video with a public service announcement.

“Alright,” she noted, just a tad out of breath, “this is a PSA. For anybody not going to the gym right now that wants to go to the gym — don’t wait. Don’t wait! The longer you wait, the more it hurts! My God! I am in pain. Like, serious pain!”

Hey, Gabi has been front and center for quite some time, so we can appreciate how tough it might have been to squeeze in some gym time before now. With that said, the gym gave Banus the chance to get a little workout in and show off her comedy chops. We don’t usually chuckle at someone announcing they’re in pain, but the delivery was just about pitch perfect!

“My biggest desire is to work on films,” she told TheWrap when announcing her exit. “I’m a huge film buff, and I would love to work on big budget films wherever, whenever that is. I’m just excited for cultivating new characters and possibly working on something comedic. I do think that I need to stretch that out because I think there’s a lot of potential there for me. I feel like people are really receptive to my comedic timing and I think that would be wonderful.”

While we’ll miss Gabi whenever and however she’s going out, we can get behind the comedy idea! Until then, by all means, keep the gym updates coming. For Banus’ sake, though, we hope they start getting easier sooner, rather than later!

Check out all of Banus’ best moments as Gabi in our photo gallery below!