We’re going to start out by saying that we never want to celebrate a show’s cancellation. (Well, almost never. There have been some reality shows of questionable taste over the years…) Even the series that don’t have huge ratings, still have any number of folks invested in it. But sometimes one show’s cancellation can provide an opening for another — like Days of Our Lives!

That’s why, when Olivia Rose Keegan broke the news to her fans that the CW’s Gotham Knights hadn’t been picked up for a second season, there was one single thought in our minds that we just couldn’t banish: It’s time to bring Claire back to Salem.

Though last played by Isabel Durant, Keegan played Claire for five years, taking her from aspiring teen musician to troubled, homicidal young woman. Which is why Keegan, fresh off playing troubled criminal-turned-hero Duela Dent on Gotham Knights would be the perfect actor to bring Claire back.

After all, while Claire’s last Salem run never quite seemed to get off the ground, she did return to town for a spell after her stint in Bayview, intent on making amends. She made her apologies to Ciara and Ben, helped them reunite and run off together, then split town with Theo for Africa. You could kind of say she went from villain to hero. Kind of like Duela.

Since then, Claire’s been the handy excuse whenever Shawn, Belle, John or Marlena needed to disappear for a bit. “Oh, yeah, we were just off checking in on Claire.” But what if she returned to Salem and gave fans more of a reason to check in on Days of Our Lives? Right now would be the perfect time because while we have younger characters on the canvas who should be getting us excited for the next generation of Salem folks, for one reason or another they just aren’t gelling at the moment.

And if you’ve already guessed we’re talking about the Tripp/Wendy/Johnny triangle, you win the prize. Those three have been needing something to add some life to their story and who better than Tripp’s ex, Claire? She did declare her undying love for him as she was hauled off to Bayview. That’s ripe for a return laden with unrequited feelings for Tripp — which would toss her right into his tepid triangle and finally light a fire under it!

What if Claire comes back hoping to reconnect with her former beau/friend/victim and finds herself instead drawn to Johnny? With another woman suddenly interested in him, Wendy might start seeing her DiMera a whole new, possessive light.

And who knows how Tripp would deal with her return. Last time, they rekindled their friendship. But how would he feel if the woman who held a knife to his throat and tried to burn him alive came back wanting to rekindle more?

Oh. Maybe we shouldn’t be tossing “rekindle” around when it comes to those two… Now that we think about it, maybe Tripp really shouldn’t go back there again. But this is Salem. Falling for the person who traumatized you is something of a time-honored tradition.

Then there are the parents. Put the kids of Belle and EJ together and Shawn will have more on his plate to do than mope about Bo’s shooting. Overprotective dad mode isn’t the healthiest direction for him to take, but we could understand if Shawn might be worried about his occasionally mentally unstable daughter hooking up with the sometimes demonically possessed son of EJ DiMera. That would put the two men at each other’s throats faster than you could say “No, Belle, what are you doing sleeping with EJ?!”

So yeah, let’s bring Claire back. Let’s shake up the tepid triangles and stale plot threads. Let’s have her bring trouble back with her — unintentionally, of course! And hey, if she happened to run across Alex and the two struck a few sparks while she was around, then so be it. Maybe we’d finally get to find out what would have happened if they’d let Claire and Ben ever progress beyond that kiss!

What do you think? Is it time for Claire’s return?

