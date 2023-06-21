Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It looks like there may be big changes ahead on Days of Our Lives soon, and if we’re being honest, they aren’t ones we were expecting. For starters, it seems like only a matter of time before Xander finds out Sarah’s pregnant with their child. Bonnie practically had a breakdown trying to keep the news from the oblivious dad-to-be, and completely failed when it came to Justin.

Now, the two Kiriakis men are about to do a little catching up, and Sarah’s going to have to figure out some damage control when she learns Bonnie blabbed to her hubby. In other words, this secret is just about ready to explode!

And when it does, you might want to get ready for a shock because there’s a good chance Xander does the unthinkable — and handles it calmly and rationally?! Yeah, it might just happen.

Paul Telfer chatted with Soap Opera Digest to talk all things Xander and he acknowledged his characters, let’s say, moral limitations. When push comes to shove, Xander reverts to an insecure, self-sabotaging cad who’s still capable of some pretty horrible things. But that’s about to change.

“I think it is time for the weight of the various relationships he’s had and the experiences that he’s had to finally shift him toward maturity,” Telfer noted. “By the time all the stuff I‘ve shot recently airs, I do feel that the audience will be ready to receive a more considerate and mature Xander.”

Well that’s certainly a shift — and it couldn’t come at a better time for “Xarah” fans! We all know that Chloe’s been slapping some sense into him lately when it comes to boundaries and consent, but it seems like that’s just the start. After all, finding out that his horrible actions chased away the love of his life and scared her so much that she’s hiding the child they conceived from him will have to make Xander pause for a moment and rethink some things in life.

And yes, we did refer to Sarah as the love of his life. And so did Telfer. When asked who Xander’s true love is, the actor got real.

“If there was a gun to his head,” Telfer admitted to Digest, “it would have to be Sarah. As much as he was head over heels for Gwen and they were a good match when they were together, ultimately it was what she did to Sarah that made Gwen and Xander untenable moving forward.”

More: Salem baddie out… for now!

In other words, it sounds like against all odds, this time, “Xarah” may actually have a shot at working out! At least, that’s if Xander and convince Sarah that he actually is a changed man this time around. Of course, that would mean leaving Chloe in the lurch, but we’re sure this new Xander would be able to let her down gently and not be a complete jerk to her.

With that said, while it may seem like things could finally fall into place for a real, genuine and most important lasting “Xarah” reunion, anything is still possible. Gwen may currently have her hands full with Dimitri and Xander may never be able to fully forgive her, but, as Telfer added, “Who knows if those crazy kids will ever work it out?”

Sigh. If that ever happens, we’ll be right back to square one. But for now, we’ll just hope that fatherhood finally helps Xander reach this new level of maturity Telfer teases and the prospect of being a parent bonds him and Sarah together for good this time!

