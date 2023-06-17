Days of Our Lives Preview: With Abe Still Missing, His Family Comes Home — Plus, Leo Barges in on an Sexy Situation
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of June 19 – 23, Jada and Rafe are treading a fine line. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Poor Abe is still Whitley’s unknowing prisoner, suffering from amnesia and watching soap opera re-runs. However, the old soaps revealed a clue to Abe about who he is, the mayor of Salem! Coming up, with Abe still missing, his family returns to Salem to support Paulina. Julie, Paulina and Paulina’s mother Olivia are thrilled when Eli returns home. And they aren’t the only ones, as Abe and Lexie’s son Theo is back as well! Olivia tells Paulina to have faith that her husband will be found.
Elsewhere, Dimitri grew closer to Gwen, as ordered by his mother to do so, and the fact that Dimitri had an absentee father growing up was an all too familiar story to Gwen. Coming up, Leo becomes worried about Gwen, and confronts Megan for her and her son using his best friend as a pawn in their twisted game, and is later alarmed to find Dimitri in bed with Gwen! He asks, “What in the name of RuPaul’s Drag Race is going on here?”
Finally, Rafe and Jada have been growing closer for months, but Rafe lays down the law about the rule pertaining to fraternization between officers, especially when superiors are involved. Suddenly fraternization among the Salem PD officers has become a problem, after all these years? However, Eli spots them holding hands and knows something is going on between them. When Rafe turns up at Jada’s place, and she answers the door in only a towel, holding hands may look like a walk in the park depending on what happens next.
