When it comes to someone you love, there can never be too many celebrations! That’s been clear with Mary Beth Evans and Stephen Nichols’ Days of Our Lives anniversary as Steve. We celebrated that earlier in the week — and so, it turns out, did Evans! Patch and Kayla have been couples goals for decades (give or take a few deaths and a divorce or two), but folks who follow their portrayers’ social media know the two are wonderfully close in real life as well.

So we can’t say we were surprised when Evans shared a montage to “Patch” on her Instagram. Delighted, yes, but surprised, no!

“Wow lucky us,” she wrote. “What a ride…what a love story. Who could have predicted the enduring connection we have had all these years? I am still in awe of your talent and commitment, Stephen Nicholas. Thank you for being my partner (in crime and laughter) all these years, I love you.” Aww. Check out the click of Steve’s early years below. That, though, wasn’t all Evans shared!

A few hours before that post, the actress ventured over to the “bleak” side of the hallway (no lie, wait until you see how dark it looks) to say “Happy 38th Anniversary of the Patchman’s arrival.”

She posted video of the encounter for a bit of a personal touch, as the two marveled over how they and Drake Hogestyn (John) all started within the same year of each other and have watched each other and each other’s families grow over the years.

“Thank you, baby,” Nichols told Evans with an adorable kiss on the forehead. “You’ve made it a joy.”

“I am so lucky to have been paired with you,” Evans wrote to “the ultimate partner and my forever friend. Thank you for the fun, the friendship and the work! No one makes me laugh harder. You’ve literally made my Days.”

Check out the entire sweet exchange below.

You can practically feel how much Evans and Nichols mean to each other. It’s clear beyond a shadow of a doubt how much these two truly love and appreciate working together!

