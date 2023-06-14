Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

This is something that’s been bugging us for a long time — and we know the fans as well. And lately, it’s become more glaringly obvious.

We’re talking, of course, about when Days of Our Lives killed off Adrienne in the time jump year. Though we initially found out about it happening off-screen, we finally got to say goodbye when they showed her death at the end of January 2020. But then by July, Bonnie had come back to town and the show rapidly went about turning her into Adrienne and moving her on with Justin — marriage and all.

Bonnie’s front and center right now as she struggles with Sarah’s secret, which makes sense. If someone was to visit Chicago and find this out, it would be her. But that’s also driving home how limited she is in Salem.

Bonnie is a great peripheral character. She’s always amusing, but as part of one of the show’s core families, she’s just never worked as well. She doesn’t have connections to folks like Adrienne did. Remember how overjoyed Kayla was to see her friend in the afterlife?

Bonnie, on the other hand, is connected to folks who are, at the moment, in Chicago. It’s working for this story, but that’s about it. Putting her and Justin together was an attempt to appease the fandom, but it just made Adrienne’s death pointless and stymied two characters and two actors.

While Justin’s popped up to prop up Alex from time to time, often, he comes in when Bonnie gets story, whether around Xander’s Killer Klown or Sarah’s Big Secret. If he’d been allowed to spread his wings and find an entirely new relationship (or relationships), it might have given him a bit more to do. Or, if he were still with Adrienne…

Marlena and John manage to keep busy enough with their own stories, as do Steve and Kayla. They’ve got history and ties that go back decades, while Bonnie and Justin’s ties are forced and built around nostalgia for another couple.

And that brings us back to the afterlife. Remember how Kayla didn’t actually see Adrienne, but Nick disguised as her? What if that meant she was still alive somewhere? Days of Our Lives brings characters back to life far too often, but clearly, they tried to have their cake and eat it too by only killing Adrienne off half-way, much like Stefan and Jake. They decided to keep an Adrienne, but not in a way that worked nearly as well. So why not just bring back the Adrienne?

It would tie her back into the Kiriakis family, allowing for more interaction with the kids rather than getting hot for Alex. And it would tie her to the rest of the Salem canvas and give her a steadier presence. And with the actual couple back together, she and Justin could move into the core of the Kiriakis family that Victor once occupied once he’s officially gone from the show. Maggie should not be pushed aside when Victor dies, but the family would be so much stronger with a central couple guiding them.

And Justin and Adrienne would make so much sense, with the history to back them up.

We know, Wally Kurth is playing double duty as Justin and on General Hospital, but over in Port Charles Ned is in a coma right now… Even if he does wake up, while Kurth may not to be on Days of Our Lives fulltime, with the right partner and the right story, he could have a much greater presence than he’s given now, and the show could finally go about rebuilding the Kiriakis family that’s been slowly whittled down over the years.

