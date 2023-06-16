Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

As much as Kate Mansi has been settling into her new home in Port Charles as General Hospital‘s Kristina, it’s clear that she hasn’t forgotten her roots! The actress, of course, got her daytime start back in 2011 as Days of Our Lives‘ Abigail Deveraux. And though Abby had her flings over the years with everyone from Rafe’s little brother Dario to Stefan (well, her alter Gabby initiated that romance), in the end, there was only one true love for Jack and Jennifer’s daughter.

We’re talking, of course, about Chad! “Chabby” was shaping up to be one of Days of Our Lives’ most enduring supercouples… only for Abigail (at the time played by Marci Miller who took over for Mansi) to be murdered in cold blood!

Sadly, it was a pattern Chad knew all too well. And that’s what Mansi played upon when she tweeted a copy of a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest featuring Chad saying “good-bye!” As she zoomed in on the hapless widower, she teased, “Someone teach Billy Flynn how to lock a lady down already.”

Well that’s not fair! Although…

Anybody remember Mia? She popped up years ago when Chad was fresh on the canvas, actually had his baby and, well, anyone remember where she disappeared to? Then there was Jordan. Their relationship ended with her leaving for New York City, only to come back to town so far off her rocker she was admitted to a mental asylum after her brief Salem return!

Chad and Melanie had a thing for a bit, but she’s gone. He and Gabi tried getting together, but that didn’t last and eventually she found true love with Stefan… at least until she leaves! Mansi of course, left as Abigail and Miller took over and ran with her — at least until Abby was killed and Miller left the show!

So, we guess he really has had a tough time locking women down! Of course, as one fan pointed out, “Locking ladies ‘up’ is really more the DiMera way.” Ouch. Fair, but ouch. Though so far, Chad’s avoided the worst of the DiMera family tendencies! Not that he hasn’t had his own questionable past — but he’s no Megan, locking ladies and gentlemen (well, EJ) up below the family home!

Still, about all we can say to Stephanie is: You in danger, girl! If you want to stick around Salem, hightail it over to Alex, fast!

