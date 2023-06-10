Credit: ABC screenshot

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of June 12 – 15, secrets are coming out! Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Bonnie tells Justin that she’s got a huge secret and if she doesn’t tell it soon, her tongue is going to explode!

Elsewhere, Alex taunts Stephanie that Chad still wears his wedding ring, and she’s just living in Abigail’s shadow. It’s no secret that Alex has had the hots for Stephanie, and he’s played dirty before to keep her from Chad. Chad, meanwhile, sits at the cemetery and plays with his wedding ring. Is he finally ready to fully move forward with Stephanie?

Last week the paternity results indicated that EJ was the father of Nicole’s baby. But this is Salem, and they’re to be trusted about as much as someone could trust Sami. Eric confides in Sloan that he really wanted to be a father, so she suggests he have a baby with her! Red flags, Eric! Red flags!

Amnesiatic Abe continues to be held hostage by Whitley and watches old soap opera reruns while eating TV dinners on TV trays. Ironically the plot on the dated eighties soap is about two women fighting over the same man, who had amnesia!

Finally not able to hold it in anymore, Bonnie blurts out to Justin, “Sarah’s pregnant with Xander’s baby!

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube