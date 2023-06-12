Credit: ABC

Stoic, quiet and controlled, the man’s got a dangerous edge and is a total pro at handling a gun and taking down the bad guys. Oh, and he loves his black T-shirts, which, of course, cover a true heart of gold. If you guessed that we’re talking about General Hospital’s Jason Morgan, you’d be right. Or are we talking about Days of Our Lives’ Harris Michaels?

There are a few differences between the two — but there’s also a whole lot of similarities. On General Hospital, Jason kind of was one of the bad guys, but more often than not, he and Sonny would really only kill the villains who were really bad. Not, you know, the good people who just happened to be mob bosses.

And Harris, of course, insists he’s not a hitman. That’s exactly what he was when he was under Megan’s control, but hey, bygones and all that. He may, though, end up taking the job as Kate’s henchman to get revenge on Megan. And that makes us wonder at his future in Salem.

As far as we can tell so far, Harris has a very particular skillset that lends itself to this kind of work and… not much else. All that Navy SEAL training that’s made him the hero who caught Dimitri isn’t exactly going to prompt him to open up a rivalry bakery to Sweet Bits or jump into the corporate world.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

So what function is he going to serve on the show? Though he’s balking a bit, Kate’s already tried hiring him to do her dirty work. If he says yes, he’s shaping up to be, if not a hired gun, hired muscle.

Harris is just working for the good guys in Salem, rather than the slightly less-than-good guys in Port Charles. Actually, strike that. As Kate made clear, her morals are “situational.” She’s not exactly a paragon of virtue!

But does Days of Our Lives really need a Jason Morgan? Before he got mixed up with Megan, Harris was mixed up with Eve. But she’s not even around anymore. Once Megan’s grand plot is foiled (and how could it not be?) what will be left in Salem for Harris? What would he do there?

Of course, with all the problems Paulina and Abe have gotten into lately, we have a feeling there may soon be a new police commissioner in town. A former Navy SEAL might make him a good fit — certainly better than Trask’s idea to put Paulina in the job!

What are your thoughts? Is there a place for Harris in Salem?

