Take a minute to pause and reflect and ask yourself this: “When was the last time I saw Days of Our Lives‘ Xander wearing a tie?” We’ll give you a minute. His wedding with Sarah? (Much good as that was.) A bowtie. Undercover with Sarah? (Sigh, those were the days.) A priest’s collar. Kidnapping Susan and Bonnie? A clown mask and suit… no tie.

When you get right down to it, Xander just doesn’t wear ties! But that wasn’t always the case. While they’ve never exactly been his go-to style, we got to see him don them from time to time when he wanted to look especially business-y. But Xander learned his lesson the hard way when it came to formal care — and it shockingly wasn’t from the Necktie Killer!

At least, that’s the story Paul Telfer’s telling when a fan tweeted out that things could be worse than being slapped by Chloe for kissing her. She noted that it was “better than being choked with your own tie” — and even provided a visual aide.

“This is why Xander doesn’t wear ties anymore (or shirts),” Telfer exclaimed. Er, the ties we get, but the shirts? Not that we’re complaining, mind you!

This is why Xander doesn’t wear ties anymore (or shirts)! https://t.co/bOtIm7KZnl — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) June 6, 2023

With that said, Xander’s now gotten two slaps from Chloe for kissing her without consent, so he might have finally learned his lesson. After all, it seems to have taken a couple tie incidents with Nicole for him to catch on that they may not be the best accessory for a man who has a tendency to make people very, very angry.

To be fair, Nicole’s second tie pull was only about a week after the first incident and was back when Xander blew up her marriage to Eric. Not that she was exactly blameless in that… In any case, see Exhibit A below.

The good news is, Xander seems to have finally learned not to kiss without consent just in time for Chloe to give it to him for kiss number three! Granted, romancing someone you’re both rooming with and working with may not be the best idea, but if Xander gets out of hand — or ends up dropping her like a hot potato as soon as Sarah’s back — Chloe knows how to deal with him.

And if not, we’re pretty sure her good friend Nicole might have a few ideas of her own! All she’d have to do is dig up a tie…

