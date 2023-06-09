Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3), Howard Wise/JPI, NBC/Getty Images

For decades, Days of Our Lives had to have been pretty pleased with itself, what with having created in Stefano DiMera a supervillain against whose misdeeds all others would pale by comparison. The late, great Joseph Mascolo’s Big Bad was, is and ever shall be iconic, as infamous a pot-stirrer as pop-culture legends like Dallas’ J.R. Ewing, Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington. But with the actor’s passing in 2016, the NBC-turned-Peacock soap was presented with a big problem — and a golden opportunity.

Out of the Ashes

Days of Our Lives without Stefano is a bit like a yacht without fuel: It can pick up no momentum. The show should have sought not to replace him, because that would have been impossible, but to fill the void left by his absence. A new antagonist needed to be introduced, one that was every bit as omnipotent and complicated as Stefano.

Theoretically, Days of Our Lives tried to do just that by revealing that Stefano and old flame Vivian Alamain had had a son, Stefan. But after Tyler Christopher was unable to continue in the role, and recast Brandon Barash was turned into Jake and then back into his twin brother, the legacy character lost a lot of his initial focus and force. So where does that leave us?

Credit: Peacock screenshot

Stefano’s Ultimate Curse

The soap has at its disposal a whole rogue’s gallery of evil-doers, many of them Stefano’s descendants. And at any given moment, it has a bunch of them on the canvas. But it seems to realize that none of them are as impactful as Stefano, so it takes half a dozen lesser villains to pull the same weight that he would have. Our question is this: Why?

Why, almost a decade after Mascolo’s passing and years after Stefan’s “death” hasn’t Days of Our Lives tried, tried again? It’s all well and good to activate Orpheus and Clyde Weston now and then, and to team up Kristen and Megan… But where is the heavy who casts a shadow as long as Stefano’s? Where is even the attempt to craft that character? Maybe it would be foolish to even try.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Now or Never

If you ask us, to get back on track, Days of Our Lives needs to do two things in short order: 1. Create and then invest in couples rather than breaking them apart as fast as they get together. Allow romance and relationships to drive story at least as much as plot point after plot point. 2. Invent not another Stefano but another villain who at least aspires to be as compelling as he was. The show needs a dark focal point to motivate the forces of light. And if it needs suggestions, actors as powerful as Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland, Young & Restless), Sarah Joy Brown (ex-Carly/Claudia, General Hospital) and Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, Bold & Beautiful) are available.

Yes, we know that both Burgi and Brown have already been on Days of Our Lives. But if Robert Scott Wilson can play Alex after playing Ben and Kyle Lowder can play Rex after playing Brady, it hardly matters, now does it? What do you think? Does Days of Our Lives need a really big Big Bad? Or do you prefer having all of the minions running around?

