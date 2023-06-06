Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (6)

Well, it looks like Days of Our Lives’ Megan didn’t take long to abandon her Kristen/Dimitri marriage idea. And for that, we’re all — including nephew and aunt — deeply grateful! But now, Megan’s set her sights on Gwen. But Dimitri’s reaction so far is a good deal less than thrilled!

With that said, even if he’s not all-in, Megan isn’t completely heartless — just ask Bo! OK, maybe he’s not a good person to vouch for her caring side right now. But while she’s pushing her son to marry as part of her grand scheme, she also made it clear that should a love match develop for her son, then that would great! She wants her son to be happy. Still, Dimitri didn’t react enthusiastically to that idea either… and then the show cut right to Leo.

Interesting. Is the show about to pull a fast one on us and reveal that the real love connection will be between Dimitri and Leo? They’re both conmen and bad guys, though of a slightly different flavor, and we know Leo’s definitely attracted to (if afraid of) Dimitri. Would the Von Leuschner heir be pushed into a marriage with Gwen, only to sneak around behind her back with her best friend? Or would she be in on it, agreeing to be his wife on paper to get a share of the money while allowing Dimitri and Leo to merrily live their lives?

Soap operas tend to telegraph these types of twists and that seems to be exactly what Days of Our Lives is doing at the moment with Dimitri and Leo. But, as Peter Porte tells Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue, even though he may not want to marry Gwen, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing there.

“I think he’s intrigued,” he notes. “I think there’s immediate chemistry. I think that even if he is pushing against it, there are undeniable sparks that he is met with.”

So what if there was another option? Clearly, Dimitri’s not above, nor incapable of seducing women to get what he wants. But that may not be enough anymore. Maybe he wants a deeper connection. And maybe he could initially find it with Leo, only for feelings to also develop for his new wife, Gwen.

We know. On the face of it, finding a deeper connection with Leo is laughable, but he does show flickers of humanity and a desire to find actual love from time to time. We saw that briefly with Craig, right at the end when he realized he’d found and lost something real.

And then there’s Gwen. She’s been tricky for the show to handle for years, with her bad deeds constantly hanging over her head, ruining her character for much of the audience. When it comes to Xander, Gwen will always come in behind Sarah, especially with the viewers.

A relationship is something both friends could use and Dimitri might just be the perfect man — for both of them! This wouldn’t necessarily be a conventional throuple (if there is such a thing), of course, with everyone being into each other in the same way. Gwen and Leo have talked about how they’re the only ones who love each other, but they mean it on a platonic level.

But that could also be exactly why they could make this three-way relationship work. Though it may be love of a different kind, it would be something the three could share. Dimitri would be the linchpin between Gwen and Leo, with the two agreeing they would be OK playing nice and sharing his affections.

Maybe then Gwen would leave Chloe alone and stop focusing on making other people’s lives miserable. Of course, that might coincide with Xander, seeing her with Dimitri and wanting what he can’t have going after her once more. At least until he finds out about Sarah’s baby. And if the show’s intent on keeping Leo around, he doesn’t have to suddenly become a hero (as if he could be), but the man needs more depth. Love could provide that.

Sometimes the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Dimitri’s new and Gwen and Leo need some kind of new direction. Put them together and we might get… well, something that’s never been on daytime TV before, really!

