Though it’s been years since we’ve seen Carly on Days of Our Lives, she’s been very much on our minds lately, from the Alamainian Peacock drama to her former love, Bo’s return to life and one of her alleged cousins, Dimitri Von Leuschner, re-emerging and moving into Salem. In fact, it’s been hard not to think of Carly and her portrayer Crystal Chappell.

Now, though, Chappell is on our minds for a far more heartbreaking reason. The beloved daytime vet took to Twitter to share the news that her “beautiful Mother decided to become an Angel. I’ll miss her on this plane, but she will forever be my guide. Until we meet again.”

It was a beautiful way of sharing the news of her loss and though she didn’t share details of her mother’s passing, Chappell did post a photo of her and her mom sharing a hug back in what looks to be her teenage years.

On this day, my beautiful Mother decided to become an Angel… I’ll miss her on this plane… but she will forever be my guide. ❤️🙏 Until we meet again… pic.twitter.com/ImtU6Z4cQh — Crystal Chappell (@crystalchappell) June 4, 2023

Fans offered an outpouring of love and support, with many understanding all too well what the actress was going through.

And Hilary B. Smith, who worked with Chappell on One Life to Live back when they played Nora and Maggie, respectively, as well as on the Chappell’s online soap Venice: The Series, shared that she was, “Sending all my love to you!”

Our thoughts are with the actress in this sad time, but, as many echoed in the replies, we know Chappell’s mom will always be in her heart with her. And as the actress herself said, she’ll always be watching over.

