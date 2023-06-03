Credit: Peacock screenshot

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of June 5 – 9, who is about to become a father? Read what happens and watch the preview below.

When they were both down on their luck, Chloe and Xander found themselves rooming together to make ends meet. However, over the weeks something more than just being roomies has developed between them. Coming up, Chloe tells Xander that she hates that she’s attracted to him! He pushes her to give in to her heart’s desires, and they kiss. Of course, there is a potentially big hurdle that could come between them. Sarah and Rex are back, and Sarah is pregnant!

In a similar situation to Chloe and Xander, Wendy and Tripp became roommates to make ends meet, but they previously had flirtations. Next week, Wendy tells Tripp that he could have anyone he wants. He lets her know the only person he wants, is her.

Not knowing who the father of her child was, Nicole schemed with Sloan’s help to find out. However Eric became suspicious, so Sloan told him the truth about Nicole’s pregnancy, as EJ also learned about the baby on the way. Nicole admitted to Eric and EJ that she doesn’t know which one of them is the father. Well, the time has come as Nicole gets the paternity test results! As she reads them, EJ asks what it says. No matter which man is named the father on the paper, can the results really be trusted with Sloan involved?

After Abe woke up from surgery, he couldn’t remember anyone, even Paulina. Later, Abe found himself in an apartment full of cats and being tended to by Nurse Whitley who abducted him claiming he wasn’t safe at the hospital. As the frantic search for Abe is on, Abe sits idly by watching a classic soap rerun featuring two familiar faces fighting over the same man. It’s a tale as old as time!

