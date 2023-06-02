Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Abe is in trouble on Days of Our Lives. That much is certain. We’re still, though, trying to figure out just how much trouble as Nurse Whitley settles him into her home that seems ripped right out of Stalker Home & Gardens. (No offense to folks who have cat figurines, of course! We love kitties!)

We’ll admit that we hadn’t seen this whole Misery plot coming at all — but just when we thought it couldn’t get any more bonkers, Days of Our Lives seemed to sit up and say, “Hold our beer.”

A fan tweeted out a new Days promo showing us what Abe’s going to be getting up to in his home-away-from-home prison. And it looks like it’ll involve a lot of TV… with some strikingly familiar faces!

Because we get a deliciously soapy scene complete with sequins and cat fights courtesy of Deidre Hall and Mary Beth Evans — but it has nothing to do with Marlena or Kayla!

We’ll say no more and let you check it out below.

This new Days promo will be the highlight of your day, I promise. #Days #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/mQBGHdSPvO — Liz ※ (@abetterlizard) May 31, 2023

Virtually everyone who watched it and commented on Twitter marveled over how Hall looked almost exactly like she actually did in the ’80s — hair and all!

But that was just the start. Missy Baker chimed in that “This clip cured my depression, cleared up my skin, and paid off my credit cards.” And that was enough to sell us when a few fans started asking if this could be a real show!

So come on, Peacock, you’ve got your next Days of Our Lives spinoff right there. Retro is in — especially when it comes to the ’80s! From Stranger Things to Kate Bush, folks can’t get enough. So what could be better than a soap spinoff that takes place in the ’80s and embraces all the soapy excesses of the times?

Credit: Courtesy of the Everett Collection

It could have fun with the genre while also engaging in some loving teasing of its vintage excesses. Hey, it worked for Soap.

At the end of the day, though, we need more fights, more glitter, more hair! For the love of God, we need to find out who Rhett really loves!!

Check out all of Deidre Hall’s glamtastic looks through the years in our Marlena Evans photo gallery below!