It’s been a hot minute — OK, more than minute — since Shawn Christian took a whirl around Salem. Even though Days of Our Lives’ Dr. Daniel Jonas died tragically in a drunk driving accident caused by Eric Brady in 2016, he did make a few flashback and dream sequence appearances about a year later. As we all know, no one is ever gone from Salem forever, so Soaps.com had to ask the question when we interviewed Christian recently: Would he ever consider returning to the show? Fans are probably going to love the answer he gave us.

“I would absolutely go back any time, if the opportunity presents itself,” he said enthusiastically. “I would have to check out everything in that particular moment, and if I’m doing a film, I’ll do it, but can we do it after the film. But I would absolutely 100 percent say yes.” We love it when a daytime actor gives us a solid answer — there was no “maybe” in that response.

Christian also gushed about his time working on Days of Our Lives and he even suggested how he could make his way back to the set. “I enjoyed my time there, enjoyed the people. Enjoyed the crew,” he continued. “It doesn’t even have to be Dr. Jonas, man. It could be anybody now. Yeah, I don’t even have to do that character, I mean, if the circumstance presented itself, I would be deeply grateful.” And not only does he want to return, Christian shared that he still hears from daytime fans who miss him on the show.

“Everywhere I travel… at appearances or on a plane, people ask, ‘Oh my gosh, when are you coming back?'” He revealed, “I don’t have a say in it, but I’m grateful that you would want me back, so it’s very funny.” This seems like it would be an easy deal to get done — he’s game for a return, the fans are ready for a return. What is Days of Our Lives waiting for?

