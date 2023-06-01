Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

There’s a new scheme team in Salem these days — or is it teams? With Kristen, Megan and Dimitri all coming home on Days of Our Lives, the DiMera family (not to mention the DiMera mansion) is just about bursting at the seams right now.

Megan and Kristen certainly seemed eager to join forces and take DiMera away from the “boys” of the family. But are they truly going to work together or are they both playing their own games? Megan, after all, hadn’t been eager to bring her sis along for the plea deal Dimitri forced by kidnapping Andrew.

Either way, Kristen’s out now and it sounds like mother and son may have a plan in place already with her. Though we really wish they didn’t…

Peter Porte and Miranda Wilson chatted for an interview on the Michael Fairman Channel about their characters plans, at which point Dimitri’s portrayer told fans they could, “Rest assured, plotting there will be! There’s a lot of plotting. We spend months, probably, working out a pretty complicated plan.”

Months?! Are they back in Salem for money? Power? Both? Chad told Stephanie he believes his nephew is here to destroy the DiMera family. And why not? Dimitri’s got no particular affinity for anyone in it. Life would be so much easier if he and mom had access to the family fortune and resources without all that annoying infighting and backstabbing the DiMeras have to worry about.

Though neither Porte nor Wilson got into the details of what that plan involves, it looks like we might be getting the first glimpse of it on Monday, June 5. Because per spoilers, Megan’s pushing Dimitri to marry… Kristen?! Talk about Ick with a capital “I!” And speaking of eyes, we may be gouging ours out at the sight of aunt and nephew marrying!

The good news is, Kristen and Dimitri aren’t actually related by blood. Megan’s last name may have been Hathaway for most of her life, but that’s because that’s the family who adopted her. She was fully Stefano’s daughter, which makes Dimitra his grandson.

But while Kristen has long used the last name DiMera, she’s Stefano’s adopted daughter. Add to that the fact that Dimitri and Kristen never knew each other, it’s a bit less gross. But just a bit. Still, as the family got into during their little dinner party, it wouldn’t be the first time Kristen shared an awkward family moment with a fellow DiMera.

From Stefan and Gabi’s wedding to EJ thinking marrying Nicole would get him a leg up at the company, it’s clear that marriage is currently in fashion as a power play. So as long as Dimitri and Kristen are just a means to an end for some plan, it might be somewhat more palatable.

The real nightmare scenario would be if Dimitri actually fell for his aunt — or decided he was going play Kristen until she fell for him. But would he really take the gross factor that far?

“At the heart of it,” Porte told Fairman, “Dimitri will do anything for his mother. Anything.”

Well that’s not good. And with a mom as morally bankrupt and borderline delusional as Megan, we can only shudder at what horrifying depths those two will sink to. Throw Kristen into the mix, whether she’s a witting participant or not, and it’s hard to see how Salem will make it through this, let alone the DiMera family!

If EJ and Stefan want to survive what’s to come, they may be kissing and making up sooner than they’d like!

